FROSTPROOF — The manhunt continues for Taiwan Levon Blandin, 30, a former Sebring resident, after law enforcement officials say he went on a crime spree the morning of Oct. 1 that included sexual battery, murder and stealing a car. Blandin has now been linked by DNA to two rapes in Wauchula, according to Wauchula Police Chief John Eason.
Eason said his officers responded to a house party where two women complained of being raped.
“One woman was asleep; we had to wake her up when we got there,” Eason said. “She woke up and immediately said she felt as if someone had sex with her without her permission.”
Eason said the other woman woke up and allegedly Blandin was having sex with her.
“She reached up and found it was not who she thought it was and ordered him off,” Eason said. “Blandin vocalized a response and the woman said she knew Blandin’s voice.”
The rape complaint happened in late May and the rape kits were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab in Tampa. WPD did not send Blandin’s DNA because it was already on file from a case he was on felony probation for.
In early August, FDLE sent an inconclusive result and asked WPD for a known sample of Blandin’s DNA. A warrant was issued to get the DNA swabs and those were sent off to FDLE again. After being named a suspect in the sexual battery in Fort Meade, WPD asked FDLE to expedite the DNA results. The results were finally given to WPD on Friday afternoon.
The women in the May rape complaint were in their 30’s, Eason said. The woman he allegedly sexually battered by knife point in Fort Meade was 18. Law enforcement said after the battery, he killed one woman and shot another.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Scott Wilder said Blandin is not in custody. He also said the U.S. Marshals have taken the lead on the manhunt, while PCSO is following up locally with friends and family.
Blandin is described as a black male, 6-foot tall and weighs 190 pounds. He may still be driving a 2011 dark red 2011 Chevy Cruze with Florida tag NAGK37. Anyone who sees him should call 911. Do not approach, he is considered armed and dangerous.
Blandin was last seen in Atlanta, Georgia and Clayton County.
Blandin told his sister on the day of the spree that he was going to kill himself or commit suicide by cop.
“Hopefully, we can get him without anyone getting hurt,” Eason said. “We need to get him off the streets in a manner that keeps the general public and the officers from getting caught in the middle of it.”
