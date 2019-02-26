SEBRING — Defense attorney Justin Scott Gaines, 43, is no longer eligible to practice law in Florida. Gaines, a defense attorney out of Lakeland who also had clients in the 10th Circuit Court in Highlands County, lost his eligibility following non compliance of a public reprimand by The Florida Bar.
Gaines’ profile on The Florida Bar website states his practice areas are criminal, family and trial.
According to The Florida Bar, Gaines has been a member since April 24, 2001. A complaint was filed by The Florida Bar with the Florida Supreme Court in April 2018 after a case being heard in Sebring in 2017 by 10th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, the State v. Harmon, was bungled.
According to the complaint The Florida Bar put forth, after agreeing to represent the defendant (Harmon), Gaines filed a motion in 2017 to to withdraw as the defense attorney the day before the trial. The motion was denied.
Estrada scheduled for a jury to be chosen in advance of an October 2017 trial, the complaint states. When Gaines failed to appear for jury selection, Estrada sent the jury pool home and told Harmon he did not know where his lawyer was.
The complaint shows that Gaines called the judge’s assistant and told them he would be there in an hour.
Just two days later, Gaines appeared before Estrada, appearing to be “under the influence of drugs or alcohol because respondent looked gaunt, nervous and his eyes were dilated,” according to the complaint.
The Florida Bar was notified; Gaines said Lakeland, where he lives, and Sebring were far enough apart to make him late for an 8:30 a.m. court appearance. Gaines said he had to drop his four kids off at school at 8 a.m. and he lives nearly two hours from Sebring. He claimed other judges allowed him to be late, according to The Florida Bar report.
Emails were sent to Gaines as reminders of the next court date set for November 2017. Gaines was late again for Harmon’s case. Gaines called and asked the case to be moved to the afternoon and he was still late to appear.
“Those present in court indicated that due to the respondent’s tremors, dilated pupils and sweaty disheveled appearance, respondent looked as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance,” the report states.
On Nov. 30, 2017, Gaines gave a sworn statement before the 10th Circuit that he did not do drugs nor did his wife, who is also an attorney. He also said he has been living at the same address in Lakeland for 12 years. Later that day, Gaines admitted that his answers from that morning had been false earlier and he admitted to smoking marijuana three times in November 2017.
The Supreme Court of Florida handed down a decision to put Gaines on probation for six months and to register with Florida Lawyers Assistance.
He has since been deemed ineligible to practice law in Florida because of non payment of costs to The Florida Bar in the amount of $5,336.58.
Following a Dec. 20, 2018, court order, Gaines received a public reprimand by publication in the Southern Reporter.
