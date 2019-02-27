SEBRING — It seems like just yesterday when gas prices were being reported as inching higher and higher at the beginning of February. As of Monday, prices have taken a flying leap with a running start.
Since last week, the price at the pump has gone up 13 cents in Sebring. In Florida, the price has risen 11 cents since a week ago.
AAA Motor Club did warn earlier this month that the upward trend in gas prices would continue, and they were spot on. Florida’s current average as of press time Tuesday was $2.40 for regular gas. One week ago, the average for the same grade was $2.28, according to the AAA website.
AAA is showing an average of $2.38 in Sebring on Tuesday; while a week ago the average price was $2.25.
“This recent hike was act two of the overall increase that we forecast in our Gas Price Brief on Sunday, Feb. 18,” Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson for the Highlands County area, said. “We projected gas prices would rise 10-20 cents. Since that time, the state average is up a total of 18 cents.”
AAA predicted the maintenance of several refineries, leading to a slower production pace. When asked what was causing the price hike, Jenkins said it appeared maintenance was still the one of the main reasons.
“The usual suspects, during this time of year, are responsible,” he said. “Rising oil prices, seasonal refinery maintenance at plants along the Gulf Coast, and the switch to summer-blend gasoline.”
It looks like it is going to get worse before it gets better. Be prepared to shell out more money at the pump until at least May. Jenkins said it could be worse.
“Tuesday’s state average is $2.41 — up 7 cents from yesterday, 13 cents more than this time last week,” Jenkins said. “We’re still 12 cents less than this time last year.”
That may sound like motorists are going to get a break before driving off on summer vacations, but Jenkins said no.
“While we expect prices to peak around Memorial Day, the expectation right now is that prices would remain elevated through the summer driving season, before tapering off as we head into the 4th quarter,” Jenkins said.
The Highlands News-Sun caught up Tuesday with Elizabeth Williamson filling her Ford F-150 at a Gate gas station in Sebring. She had not noticed the price increase until it was pointed out to her. She said she would not shop around anyway because she has gotten bad gas at several stations before so she will only use three stations in Sebring.
“It always goes up just before the summer,” she said about the price of gas. “We rely on tourism so we probably feel it more. It always comes down.”
For daily pricing totals, visit gaspricesaaa.com.
No offense but I find it hard to understand why refineries don't do routine maintenance just like any other mechanical device. Hiking prices due to maintenance just sounds like a fabricated excuse. Why is it when prices go up, they jump at 15 to 20 cents at a crack? When they manage to drop, they trickle down a penny at a time over several weeks.
