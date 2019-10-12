By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The arrest of Jennifer Torres Talavera and Amaury Abreu Gonzalez on Thursday night for allegedly using skimmers to steal credit/debit card information has had local law enforcement officers examining pumps throughout the county for evidence of tampering.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services defines skimmers as “small electronic devices that collect information from the magnetic strip on your credit or debit card when it is swiped during a transaction.”
After nabbing the skimmers, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent hours Friday scrutinizing all the pumps in Avon Park, according to a press release. No pumps appeared to have been tampered with.
Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Cmdr. Curtis Hart said officers checked all over its area and did not find any problems either.
On Friday morning, Lake Placid Police Department Capt. Mark Schneider was checking pumps around the Town of Murals. He said the Gate station on Dal Hall Boulevard was fine, adding that they have the most modern and skimmer-resistant pumps.
At Raceway, Schneider was almost finished with his inspection when the last two pumps caught his attention. The captain explained there are two locks on the pumps. They should always be locked.
“One of the locks is open on each pump,” Schneider said. “I don’t think there is anything wrong, but it does make it suspicious.”
Schneider called the service company to look at the locks, just in case. The service company has sole access to both locks.
“Some of the newer pumps have alarms that shut the pumps down if the system is activated. It also alerts the store, corporate company and alarm company,” he said.
Schneider gave some advise to keep from getting skimmed at the pump.
“The card reader housing should be flush,” he said. “If it protrudes, pull on it and if it detaches immediately call the authorities and let the staff inside know.”
Schneider also said there should be security seal stickers on the pump. Do not use if the stickers are torn. These are not foolproof ways to avoid being ripped off however.
“As soon as we can make the technology better, thieves are finding ways around it,” Schneider said.
Going inside to pay is a better way, but not 100% either. The technology the crooks are using is done by Bluetooth and cell phones. Paying cash is the only way around it. Schneider also said the crime may start with taking the credit card information, but the worst part of it is the information is sold on the dark web.
“For retailers, the HCSO recommends upgrading security on your pumps beyond just the seal on the door. If you do use a seal, please take note of the number on the seal and compare it when you check the pumps. Criminals can purchase those seals online and simply replace it when they are finished installing the skimmer, but the numbers won’t match,” a Friday press release said.
The alleged skimmers in this case had stickers that matched the type used at the gas station they attempted to skim.
“The best way to avoid being skimmed is to pay in cash or pay inside. If you want to pay at the pump, use a credit card and not a debit card, since credit cards have a lot more fraud protection. Also try to use the pumps that are closest to the store, since those are more visible to employees and less likely to be targeted by skimmers,” the press report said.
You can report any suspicious gas pumps with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services online or by calling 1-800-435-7352.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.