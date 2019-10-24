By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — The Brotherhood Riders will be peddling their way to the Elks Lodge 2661 at 200 CR 621 E. about 4 p.m. on Friday. The Lake Placid Elks have opened the lodge doors for residents to welcome the Riders and show them support.
The Brotherhood Riders will be ushered into Highlands County by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office escort. This year’s escort will be particularly bittersweet as 37 Brotherhood Riders will be riding to honor one of their own fallen heroes, Dept. William Gentry Jr., whose end of watch was May 7, 2018.
The Brotherhood Riders is non-profit 501 c3 organization comprised of first responder bicyclists who ride to honor fellow first responders who have died in the line of duty. The bicyclists will honor 21 police officers, firefighters and EMS and two K-9 officers this year.
The Riders left Titusville on Sunday and will travel some 600 miles across the state before landing at the last stop in Ft. Myers. The daily goal is 80-100 miles per day.
Civilians and first responders from several states make up the support team of 20. Together, the cyclists and the support team’s goal is to provide emotional and financial support to the families who lost a loved one.
Past Exalted Ruler Marge Holbrook suggests the public arrive a half an hour early to catch the arrival. A Global Positioning Satellite called “SPOT” will show the Rider’s progress in real time. To access the GPS, go to brotherhoodride.com.
After showering at the Lake Placid High School facilities, the Brotherhood Riders will have dinner at the Elks. The public is welcome to purchase dinner and enjoy the company of the Brotherhood. Guests, Riders and Elks will share stories of heroes and of being on the road.
The bicyclists will lodge at the Elks and head over to Golden Coral for breakfast before heading off to their last destination, escorted by HCSO to the county line.
“We are very proud to be a part of the Brotherhood Ride,” Holbrook said. “We support what they stand for. It means even more to us this year with our local fallen hero being honored.”
