SEBRING — Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. However, not all fire is bad fire, although there is always an element of danger. That’s why the professionals at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will be burning acreage on purpose to keep future fires from flaring.
In a press release, the Lake Wales Ridge National Wildlife Refuge will be performing prescribed burns over the course of the next several weeks to several hundred acres of the Refuge’s land near Flaming Villas Unit, which is located between Airport Road and State Road 98. Additional acreage will be burned along Arbuckle Creek near Carter Creek Unit.
According to the Refuge Manager Oliver van den Ende, the burns will take place between March and June of this year. The weather could affect when the prescribed burns will occur, as winds and other factors could make conditions less than desirable.
Fighting fire with fire has been a long tradition and is cost effective. The fire gets rid of a potential fire’s “fuel” in the underbrush.
“Prescribed fire is very cost effective, reduces invasive woody vegetation, and helps to preserve rare and endemic plant and animal communities,” van den Ende said. “In the event of a wildfire, heavy fuel loads make firefighting risky and much more difficult to protect community infrastructure such as water supplies and utilities, as well as nearby homes and businesses.”
Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said spring is the ideal time to practice controlled burns because it is the start of the area’s wet season.
“Starting in May, we have less thunderstorms and we are starting to get wetter,” Bashoor said. “It helps with keeping the fire from spreading and fire containment.”
Bashoor said there are several reasons to do a prescribed burn.
“In an agriculture setting like sugar cane, the owners burn the dead foliage and that makes harvesting easier. We use it as managed growth,” he said. “Sometimes, where there is land that is not being developed, it can become very overgrown. It becomes a fire hazard.
“The Florida Forest Service will cut wide swaths of land and burn it with someone watching it,” Bashoor said. “Once the overgrowth is gone, it can keep a small fire from becoming a huge one.”
Bashoor said there have been two wildfires that he knows of in Highlands County since December. He reminds residents that any burn can get out of control quickly. Anyone who sets a fire and it spreads, could be responsible for the cost of the fire suppression.
Bashoor said 911 should be called if someone sees a fire or has a fire get out of control. The county fire departments will assist FFS and turn the investigation over to FFS for the investigation.
