LAKE PLACID — The partial federal government shutdown is being felt at the county and municipal levels as employment eligibility cannot be verified through the E-Verify system. E-Verify is a government website-based program that allows employers to verify the eligibility of new hires to work in the United States.
The Town of Lake Placid has the first phase of the Lake June project waiting to go out to bid. However, because of the interlocal agreement with Highlands County on the project, the town must use the E-Verify system to screen potential employees and/or contractors.
Phase I includes new pavilions, a major and a minor one, and a new restroom at Lake June Ball Fields near the boat ramp.
During the regular Town Council meeting Monday night, Town Administrator Phil Williams asked for guidance in the matter. He was concerned the town might not get reimbursed from the county if the project went forward while the E-Verify system is shut down.
As part of the interlocal agreement, the county agreed to reimburse the town $277,700 after the project is completed.
In the town agenda meeting packet, Williams wrote: “All permits have been received and the project is ready to go out for bid. Town Administrator had hoped construction could be started before the rain(y) months. I don’t want to violate any terms of the agreement that might give rise to payment denial later.”
Councilman Ray Royce moved to allow Williams to move forward with the proposal to the county about the project.
“I’ll say, it’s important (to note) that it’s the county [who] foisted the whole E-Verify thing on us anyway,” Royce said. “So, I think as long as we are taking the appropriate measures and if the government is not able to provide that service, then we shouldn’t be held up by the fact that the administration chose to shut that service down.”
“The ‘three-day rule’ for creating E-Verify cases is suspended for cases affected by the unavailability of E-Verify,” the E-Verify website states.
The website provides links to other portions of the site that may still help in the verifying process and other resources. The rule suspension does not mean I-9 forms can be ignored.
“The lapse in government appropriations does not affect Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification requirements. Employers must still complete Form I-9 no later than the third business day after an employee starts work for pay, and comply with all other Form I-9 requirements outlined in the Handbook for Employers and on I-9 Central,” the website states.
Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg said there is no hiring freeze.
“We are collecting I-9s consistent with the E-Verify website,” he said.
For more information on E-Verify visit e-verify.gov. Lakeplacidfl.net lists town jobs that are available for quotes.
