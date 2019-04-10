SEBRING – Antwan Ashworth Brown, 39, was arrested on Saturday morning by the Sebring Police Department. His address and victim's names have been redacted from the police arrest report because of the domestic nature of the crime.
Brown is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams; possession of drug equipment, and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
According to the Sebring PD arrest reports, officers were summoned to the home on a “possible violence” disturbance. When the victim was on the phone with police, there was a male yelling in the background that they could hear.
Upon arrival, contact was made between the officer and Brown. The officer wrote in his report that Brown was irate and carrying a golf club while walking around the house. Officers directed Brown to drop the potentially deadly weapon.
Officers talked to Brown who said the victim was lying about everything. Those specific officers had not even talked to the victim yet.
When the same officers talked to the victim, she told them Brown started the incident at 9 a.m. with an altercation. The victim would not leave the residence as Brown told her to. Brown allegedly picked up a handgun and asked the victim “You think I won't shoot you?” He told her to leave the house again.
The victim told the officers she was scared so she called law enforcement. The report shows that while the victim was on the phone to SPD, Brown hid the gun somewhere in the yard. She said the gun was brown with a brown grip.
The victim showed the police officers a video she took at 2:30 a.m. from earlier that day. It showed Brown and a “large rusted brown revolver next to him on the bed."
A search of the property did not reveal a gun but the pants pocket of the Brown did. He was transported to the county jail.
Brown was handcuffed and made aware of his Miranda rights. He was searched and found to have a partially smoked cigar that proved to be marijuana by field testing the leafy green substance inside of it. Police say the wrapper was used to store, conceal or use the marijuana.
