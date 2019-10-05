By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Dwight Cleon Hankerson Jr., 29, of Sebring, was extradited to Highlands County and booked on Thursday at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He will be facing charges of attempted murder and possessing a firearm/ammo by a convicted Florida felon.
Hankerson was wanted in connection with a shooting on Aug. 23 when Sebring police say he shot a victim twice in the torso. The shooting took place in the Washington Heights neighborhood at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue.
After the 1 a.m. shooting, Hankerson fled and was eventually picked up in a home in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office found a Taurus 9 mm handgun and a loaded magazine in a pair of Nikes he asked to take with him.
Polk County charged Hankerson with being a convicted Florida felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Sebring Police Department Commander Curtis Hart, it is unknown if the Taurus is the same gun used in the shooting. He said they are running ballistic tests in order to make that determination.
According to Polk County court documents, the state announced a No Bill on the charge of possessing the firearm on Oct. 2. Polk County sent Hankerson back to Highlands County to face the charges in connection with the Washington Heights shooting.
Police say the victim remains uncooperative. The warrant states there is a video that shows Hankerson and the victim arguing near the aforementioned intersection. The video shows the shooting and law enforcement identified the suspect in the video.
Hankerson had his first court appearance Friday morning. He was given a bond of $100,000 for the attempted murder charge and $20,000 for the possession of the firearm by a convicted felon, Clerk of Court officials said. However, he was out on bond for an arrest in June for resisting an officer without violence and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon which he bonded out for in July, so his bond was revoked on that charge.
The June case is still open, according to the Clerk of Courts website. Hankerson was scheduled for court for the June arrest on Oct. 4.
