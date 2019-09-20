By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING – Alert Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Dwight Cleaon Hankerson Jr., 29, of Sebring because of an outstanding warrant in Highlands County just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The warrant was for attempted homicide and possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from an Aug. 23 shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Sebring police said the uncooperative victim is a 27-year-old Sebring man.
In addition to the Highlands County charges, Hankerson now faces a charge of being a convicted felon with a firearm in Polk County.
According to the arrest report, the Polk County sheriff’s deputy arrived at a residence on Magnolia Street in Lakeland in the early morning hours to serve an active warrant from Highlands County. Upon making contact, Hankerson gave his identity and the deputy confirmed it through a law enforcement database.
The deputy confirmed the warrant was active and there was no bond. The deputy wrote in the report that HCSO would extradite Hankerson and “to place a hold on Hankerson Jr.”
Hankerson allegedly asked for his white Nike shoes. The deputy wrote that he found a black Taurus G2C 9mm handgun in one of the shoes and a loaded magazine in the other.
Hankerson is awaiting extradition at the Polk County Jail to Highlands County.
