LAKE PLACID — Besides murals and caladiums, Lake Placid is probably best known for the iconic Happiness Tower. Most locals simply call it “the tower.”
For decades, school age children, girl scouts, boy scouts and tourists took a 65-second elevator ride to the observation deck at the top of the tower. On a clear day, those tourists could see up to 40 miles in either direction.
The tower is surrounded at its base by several stores that form a strip mall. The tower opened on New Year’s Day 1961 with much pageantry.
Over the years, Happiness Tower and the strip mall property has changed ownership several times. The tower closed in 1982 because the owner did not want to pay the taxes he owed to the Internal Revenue Service.
In 1986, the tower re-opened with different owners but closed shortly afterward. When it finally re-opened again, the observation deck was open to the public.
The current owner is CHL Tower Group LLC; it has owned the property since 2003, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office website. The company is owned by Charles Svirk Jr. The purchase price in 2003 was approximately $1.2 million. The property is zoned C-1, or commercial.
After the tower’s observation deck closed sometime in the early 2000s — no one, not even the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, is really sure when the observation deck closed — the restaurant and gift shops were not far behind. With those anchor stores gone, the remaining businesses left and the plaza became rundown and shabby.
In the past few years to the property has had several code violations, especially after Hurricane Irma in September 2017. Some of those code violations include needed roof repairs and graffiti, wood covering windows, weeds and signage needing to be replaced.
The plaza sign was only bare bulbs for quite some time. The area experienced a delay after Irma in getting any signs replaced because so many were damaged or destroyed throughout the county. The strip mall currently has two tenants: Country Home & Land and a car wash.
Nearly at the top of the 270-foot high tower is an “open” sign on the north and south sides of the tower. Code enforcement had a problem with the sign because the tower is not open to the public. Property management said it indicates the plaza is open for business with the two tenants.
In the code enforcement reports, the town’s code enforcement officer has written most of the problems have been resolved.
One note dated Aug. 28, 2018 on a complaint dated Jan. 1, Code Enforcement Officer Mostyn Mullins wrote: “Progress is being made. The issues that I identified in the (certified) letter on Aug. 8, 2018 have been addressed and corrected.”
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said he is feeling optimistic about the property because of the new property manager, Mary Martinez.
“She’s doing a good job taking care of any problems when we point them out,” Fansler said.
“I want to get the property to look more appeasing to the public,” Martinez said. “I would like to get some of the stores to the south of the tower open and I have had some interest in them.”
Martinez said one problem she’s fighting is the flat roof of the building.
“They are horrific to deal with,” she said. “They take big bucks to fix.”
Martinez says she’s a small town girl and understands how nostalgic people can get.
“I understand holding on to history,” she said. “People grew up in Lake Placid eating at the Tower Restaurant. It doesn’t always happen. It takes a lot of time and money.”
Martinez said the last thing that would be redone is the restaurant. She is considering painting the building for aesthetics but says she has to get permission from Svirk as it is not her money.
“I’ll do what I can to make it better,” Martinez said. “I am asking people to be patient.”
