LAKE PLACID — Happiness Tower may be found unfit for duty soon. Although closed to the public since the early 2000s, it has been home to many cell phone towers over the years.
“The Tower,” as the locals call it, rises 270 feet in the air, making it perfect for cell phone providers to place their equipment atop it. The Tower was built in 1960 by Ridge Builders and opened on Jan. 1, 1961.
The Tower is surrounded at its base by a strip mall and a restaurant, which are all defunct except for an office for Country Home & Land and a car wash. The Highlands County Appraiser’s Office shows the owners as CHL Tower Group LLC.
Although, Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler, who is over code enforcement, says there has been recent improvements, the property has been riddled with code violations. He also said the new property manager who was hired has been in communication effectively with code enforcement and making progress.
Another setback for the building’s owners occurred when a fire broke out in one of the buildings in the plaza on Aug. 16, 2018. Firefighters had to cut through the roof in order to battle the flames.
“There has been some significant improvement in this area,” Fansler said. “They were cited for a number of ‘minimum maintenance’ issues related to the condition of the building.
“They have since done a lot of repairs,” he said. “Most recently, they were cited for overgrown grass in the drain and flow area, which has been mowed and cleaned up. New property manager Mary Martinez seems to be a get’r-done kind of woman and is making progress.”
The Tower, which has ushered tourists into the Caladium Capital of the World for decades, has fallen into such disrepair that AT&T is willing to abandon its equipment there and move to a new telecommunications tower proposed by Vertex Development LLC.
During Monday’s regular Town Council meeting, Alan Ruiz with Vertex, along with AT&T’s principal engineer, George Brosseau, asked the council for a special exception to construct a 175-foot monopole communications tower in the parking lot at the Elks Lodge, 200 County Road 621.
During the discussion, Mayor John Holbrook and Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III stepped off the dais because of conflicting interests.
Highlands County Planner Jodene Thayer said the commercial site development plan from Vertex is being reviewed by county staff but could not be approved until the special exception was approved by Town Council.
The spot was chosen for its proximity to Happiness Tower. Concerns were raised over the 12 parking spots the lodge would lose for the base of the tower. The lodge must have enough parking spaces to serve the clients who use the facility. Ruiz said Vertex was willing to create more parking spaces on existing property if it was determined there was a need for the spots.
“In this situation, this tower is being proposed as a replacement site for (Happiness tower),” Ruiz said. “(Happiness Tower) has antennas from at least three, if not four of the major carriers in the market. That (Happiness Tower) is very old.
“I have George Brosseau with me, he’s a radio frequency engineer from AT&T, and he can come up and speak to the number of attempts by AT&T to reach out to the owner of that structure to reinforce that structure,” Ruiz said. “Right now, it is failing.”
According to Ruiz, the major carriers are Sprint, AT&T, T-mobile and Verizon.
Ruiz explained that AT&T cannot replace or service the equipment they have on the tower “because of safety concerns because the building is so old.” He explained the new monopole tower has to be within a quarter of a mile of Happiness Tower.
The proposed type of tower is required to be separated from residences by 525 feet and there is only 420 feet of separation under the proposed site. Another factor taken into consideration was the eight-foot white vinyl fence that is proposed around the base. Code says the fence should be chain link, however, Vertex felt the vinyl was more attractive.
Much detail was given on technical requirements by height. Even though Councilwoman Debra Worley was adamantly opposed to the tower and even called them ugly, she eventually moved to allow the tower’s special exception and included the tower could be up to 200 feet.
Some discussion was had about disguising the tower as a tree. Ruiz said he would be happy to make them a tree but it would look bad because of the height.
In the end, the council unanimously voted to grant the special exception.
