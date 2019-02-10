SEBRING — The Heartland Association of Realtors held its annual Awards and Installation Banquet Thursday evening at Island View Lake Front Restaurant and Pub in Sebreing.
Hundreds of area realtors gathered to say good bye to outgoing board members and swear in new ones. This year’s president is Madge Stewart, who told the crowd about the changes she would like to see in the upcoming year.
Games and silliness ensued after a scrumptious dinner. Finally, awards were presented to the top in the industry for 2018. Pledges of $10,000 were taken to benefit the families of the five SunTrust victims.
