HARDEE COUNTY — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a Monday accident involving at least two people from Highlands County. Details were limited as of press time Friday.
The accident happened on Monday night on the Hardee County side of State Road 66. Vickie Hill, 60, of Lorida, was a passenger who died. Her husband, Curtis, 61, was seriously injured, his family reported to the Highlands News-Sun.
The other vehicle had two occupants, according to the FHP, with at least one fatality. Authorities are attempting to notify next of kin. The FHP released a name to the Highlands News-Sun, but it was not clear if this named person was the deceased or not.
The wreck involved two trucks of the same make and model but different years; a 2010 Dodge 1500 and a 2015 Dodge 1500.
The preliminary wreck report states one truck was heading east on SR 66 while the other truck was headed westbound and was approaching a long left-hand curve. For unknown reasons, both trucks failed to stay in their lanes and crashed head-on in the middle of the road, FHP reports.
One truck was sent spinning clockwise and landed in the eastbound lane and partially in the westbound lane. The other truck came to a rest pointing to the west in the eastbound lane.
Once the FHP provides an official report, an update will be provided.
