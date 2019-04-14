AVON PARK – Shooting a gun into the air is often associated with celebration. However, any reason a gun is discharged into the air, it is illegal. Tyrese Keeshawn McNeil, 20, of Avon Park may learn that the hard way.
HCSO arrived at a house on Las Palmas Circle about 9:44 a.m. Tuesday after a neighbor called authorities about a domestic dispute and hearing a gun shot. Because of the proximity to Avon Park High School, the facility went on lockdown as a precaution. Due to the nature of the crime, the victim will not be identified.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports, McNeil was seen by a witness firing a weapon into the air from outside his front door and fleeing from deputies. The witness identified McNeil in a show-up. A bullet casing for a .380 was found on the ground outside the front door.
A warrant was obtained for the residence. While searching the home, deputies found a black Glock .380. The Glock contained a nine-bullet magazine with one in the chamber. A stainless steel shotgun with a black pistol grip. The shotgun was also ready to fire and there were ammunition for both firearms in the closet inside shoe boxes. The guns were under the mattress on top of the box springs.
McNeil has been found guilty as a delinquent in several cases and may not own guns or ammunition of any sort.
He is now facing charges of firing a weapon in public or a residential property, resisting officers without violence, and three second-degree felony charges of possessing a weapon by a delinquent adult.
