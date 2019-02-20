AVON PARK — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies were forced to arrest one of its employees Tuesday.
Willie Lee English III, 29, of Avon Park, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; battery, felony battery by strangulation; and felony kidnapping, false imprisonment. Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said English is a civilian employee who works in the detention center.
The female victim entered the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to report the abuse done to her by English the previous day, Monday. She stated she went to English’s home in Avon Park to have a conversation about tax documents, according to the arrest report.
The suspect became angry when the victim asked for money. The victim told deputies that English punched her with a closed fist to the left side of her face. The verbal altercation continued and English allegedly got a black handgun and “cocked it and pointed it at her.” The report states the victim was in fear for her life.
The following day, Tuesday morning, the victim arrived at English’s home so he could take her child to school. When the victim arrived, the report states English did not answer her knocks on his bedroom window and the brother gave her permission to go into the house that he shared with English.
The victim said she knocked on the door and entered announcing herself. She told deputies that English pulled her into the house and into a crushing “bear hug.”
She asked English a question and he allegedly began hitting her with his fists and slapping her. The victim did not seem to understand the attack. She began asking English “Why are you doing this?”
The victim said English was dragging her back and forth between rooms in the house. She told deputies the punching and slapping went on for about 10 minutes.
“Why are you doing this,” the victim asked English, according to the arrest report. “Why do you put your hands on me?”
Her sweater was taken off of her while the pair were fighting. Authorities later found the victim’s sweater balled up on English’s porch. The report states English threw her to the ground and bit her on the shoulder. When she kept asking questions, English reportedly began choking her on the couch.
The victim told deputies she tried to scream for help but her airway was being cut off by strangulation. She said she grabbed a game controller and hit English with it but he then put his knees into her ribs.
English’s mother entered the home and the abuse stopped, according to the report. The victim took her child, who was still in the car seat, away.
In the report, it was noted the victim had several injuries that matched the description she gave authorities, include swelling and bite marks.
English had his first appearance in court Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $35,000. According to authorities, English was released after noon time Wednesday.
“We take any allegations of domestic violence, no matter who is involved, very seriously,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a prepared statement. “Mr. English has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.”
