AVON PARK – Reginald Allen Jr., 18, of Sebring was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputies on Thursday about 10:30 p.m. He is facing charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and was in violation of his parole. Because of the domestic nature of the alleged crime, the victim’s name will not be released.
Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress. The victim told dispatch that the suspect had “jumped on her” then left the residence. Deputies caught up with Allen at Memorial Drive and Cornell Street and detained him.
When deputies talked to the victim at her residence, the victim said the incident was over a phone call from another female. Over the phone the female told the victim that she was involved with the suspect. The victim confronted the suspect who began yelling and pushing the victim, according to the deputy’s report. The deputy wrote that the violence escalated as Allen hit her all over and allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck, effectively pinning her against the wall.
A witness told the deputies that he had arrived at the residence and heard loud banging coming from the victim’s room. As the witness investigated the noises, he saw Allen with the victim pinned to the door and being held by her neck. The victim did fight back in an effort to free herself from the suspect. The witness separated the two and Allen left.
The victim told deputies she was pregnant and Allen knew it. The deputy noted that the victim was visibly pregnant. He also noted scratches on Allen’s face and neck.
Allen was Mirandized and agreed to talk to the deputy without a lawyer present. Allen admitted to the deputy that he was on probation. The deputy verified the probation from July, 24, 2018 to July 23, 2023.
Allen has two closed cases logged with Highlands County Clerk of Courts. In July, 2018, he was adjudicated guilty of felony criminal mischief and in August, 2018 he was also found guilty of battery. Probation was given in both cases.
Allen is in the Highlands County Jail with a $5,000 bond for the battery but no bond for the probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.