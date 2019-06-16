SEBRING — Anyone can tell you they’re against homelessness — actually doing something about it is another premise entirely. Bringing local service providers together with communities in many area counties is something that takes time, dedication and funding, however. When you have a moment to celebrate, one organization said they make a practice of celebrating whenever they can.
Heartland Coalition for the Homeless held its quarterly Continuum of Care luncheon meeting Thursday at the St. John Methodist Church in Sebring. People from multiple counties came together to talk on how advocacy can work to change lives. The purpose of the luncheon was to improve management systems, discuss current funding for 2019-2020 and work on proposal grants for 2019-2022.
Brenda Gray, Heartland Coalition for the Homeless executive director, said 25 people from all six counties attended the luncheon.
The Coalition for the Homeless is an organization that serves multiple counties including Highlands, Desoto, Glades and Hardee. HCH representatives said the charity works to end Florida homelessness in the best ways that matter. They said they coordinate businesses with community agencies that help with transitional housing, homeless shelters, and even re-housing initiatives.
Gray said she was more than happy to host the annual luncheon. She said it wasn’t just to bring local business and services to the homeless. She said she is always working to bring others onboard.
“I’m looking for a volunteer governance board chair for the HCH,” she said.
Gray wants to keep moving forward with helping the homeless in any area that can help, including utilizing technology that can help acquire data from all counties concerned. She wants to build an even better network of technology to make it happen. She said HCH needs to keep working with agencies across all area counties to continue to identify any potential gaps advocating and promoting awareness that can help work through any obstacles that may potentially hinder her mission.
“The Homeless Management Information System is used to collect client-level data,” she said. “Our purpose is to make homelessness brief, rare and nonrecurring.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.