By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Organizers of the second annual Highlands News-Sun Heartland Family Fall Festival had their work cut out in order to surpass last year’s inaugural event. They succeeded on Saturday with the Lakeshore Mall hosting the event.
The Lakeshore Mall was filled from one end to the other with families enjoying the free entertainment and vendors. Many folks registered to win giveaways and chances to win great items, such as free oil changes and even two sets of four tires from Seminole Tire Co. The tires were Hercules and Goodyear and were valued at $500. Seminole Tire Co. also sponsored the wildly popular Kid’s Zone.
Vendors included everything from pregnancy care and well-being to financial planning; from Vet Jam Battle of the Bands to tree and landscape services.
The Kid’s Zone was expanded this year and included inflatable games by Taylor Rental. Ball games, video games and mini-golf were enjoyed by the youngsters. The Home Depot supplied aprons and a age-appropriate project to build and take home.
“This is the fourth time we have participated in events with the Highlands News-Sun,” Rick Roberts, operations manager for Sebring’s The Home Depot said. “We love having the kids here and learning new skills. It’s great to have a good time with the kids and their parents.”
Toby’s Clowns painted faces and created balloon animals and entertained the kids with silly shenanigans.
The Boudreau family’s kids were in awe of Pikachu and got hugs and posed for pictures with the life-sized character.
“We came out because we want to see what the festival was like,” Andrea Boudreau, mom, said. “We also wanted to get a pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch and support the Children’s Museum.”
The Pumpkin Patch proceeds went directly to the Children’s Museum of the Highlands and it was sponsored by Jessica Hartline’s Allstate.
The males in the Schult family, Ryder, 4, and Myles, 6, and dad Matthew, braved the new Haunted House that was made possible the mall staff and sponsored by Bowman Steel. Krista, aka, mom, and Carly, 7 months, stayed on the sidelines and guarded the large pumpkin they put in the stroller.
“It wasn’t scary at all, mom,” Ryder said.
Ryder did not tell his mom that his dad carried him the whole way.
“There’s hardly anything to do for families in Highlands,” Krista Shult said. “We always have to travel, so when there is something close by, we make sure we go. It’s nice that we didn’t have to travel, especially when it’s raining outside.”
Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of the Highlands Kelly Dressel seemed to be having a great time as she greeted guests, sold them pumpkins and watched as parents and children posed for pictures around backdrops and the fall decor.
Dressel said the Schult family is “one of our biggest fans at the museum.”
The kids and gearheads loved stopping by the Sick Sideways Mazda Global MX-5 Cup car, with which owner John Dean II won this year’s ND1 championship. Dean talked with excited fans and took many pictures with them alongside the race car.
AdventHealth sponsored the musical entertainment at Center Stage which included the National Anthem by Anna Marie Feeney, Shannon Reed, who was accompanied by Scot Mullins; Lee Allcorn with Redneck Joe; Moriah Ruth and the J Bar J Band and Taylor Evereth.
Village Inn provided cherry pies for the Children’s Pie Eating Contest, which McPhail’s Auto Sales sponsored. It was perhaps the most messy and funny portion of the day. Leonard Cochran, Wyatt Jackson and Alex Angel won the three pie-eating rounds respectively.
“The Heartland Fall Festival is the most fun event we put on because it is geared for the families of Highlands County,” DR Media Vice President and Group Publisher Tim Smolarick said. “The kids always make it a fantastic event.”
