By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Fall is officially here and that means it is time for the second annual Highlands News-Sun Heartland Family Fall Festival. The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeshore Mall.
This event offers a full day of free entertainment for the entire family. Whatever the weather outside, the fun inside awaits. Choosing which activity to do first may be the hardest part of the day.
“The roots of Highlands County is family,” DR Media Vice President and Group Publisher Tim Smolarick said. “The Highlands News-Sun feels the more family events that we are partnering with local businesses is a win-win for all. Our Heartland Family Fall Festival is how we like to kick off the holiday season.”
Put the perfect pumpkin in your hands at the pumpkin patch sponsored by Jessica Hartline’s Allstate Insurance. All donations from the pumpkin patch will go directly to the Children’s Museum of the Highlands. The Kid’s Zone will be filled with Taylor Rental games and fun activities for the youngsters.
Halloween Jenga and mini golf are a treat for everyone. The silly Toby’s Clowns will be face painting and The Home Depot will have kid-friendly projects to create and take home.
Enter the haunted house — if you dare. This spooktacular haunt is being sponsored by Bowman Steel and all donations from the haunted house will go to the Champion for Children Foundation.
Kids can also sign-up for the sloppiest event of the day — the Pie Eating Contest — which was made possible by Village Inn. The pie eating contest will be held at 1 p.m. at Center Stage.
“The pie eating contest was, perhaps the funniest and messiest hour we have ever seen,” Smolarick said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing that again.”
AdventHealth has once again sponsored the Center Stage musical entertainment for the all-day event. Anna Marie Feeney will kick off the music and event with the national anthem. Moriah Ruth will step up to the stage at 11 a.m. followed by a performance of Feeney at noon. At 2 p.m. the J Bar J Band will take the stage and Taylor Evereth will wrap up the musical entertainment at 3 p.m.
“Bring the kids out and enjoy our vendors and see the free entertainment. Make this a new family event to remember,” Smolarick said. “I would also like to thank the sponsors and the Lakeshore Mall for making this possible.”
