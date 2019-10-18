Staff Report
SEBRING — The second annual Highlands News-Sun Heartland Family Fall Festival will help guests get in the mood for cooler temperatures as it gets underway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lakeshore Mall.
This event offers a full day of free entertainment for the entire family.
Put the perfect pumpkin in your hands at the pumpkin patch sponsored by Jessica Hartline’s Allstate Insurance. All donations from the pumpkin patch will go directly to the Children’s Museum of the Highlands.
The Kids Zone, sponsored by Seminole Tire Co. Inc., will be filled with Taylor Rental games and fun activities for the youngsters. Seminole Tire is not only sponsoring the Kids Zone, but the Lake Placid business is also giving away a set of four Goodyear tires and a set of four Hercules tires.
Halloween Jenga and mini golf are a treat for everyone. Toby’s Clowns will be face painting and The Home Depot will have kid-friendly projects to create and take home.
A spooktacular haunted house is being sponsored by Bowman Steel and all donations from the haunted house will go to the Champion for Children Foundation.
Kids can also sign up for the sloppiest event of the day — the Village Inn Pie Eating Contest, sponsored by McPhails Auto Sales. The pie eating contest will be held at 1 p.m. at Center Stage.
AdventHealth has again sponsored the Center Stage musical entertainment for the all-day event. Anna Marie Feeney will kick off the music and event with the national anthem. Moriah Ruth will step up to the stage at 11 a.m. followed by a performance of Feeney at noon. At 2 p.m. the J Bar J Band will take the stage and Taylor Evereth will wrap up the musical entertainment at 3 p.m.
Part of the outdoors activities will also feature a race car on display by Sick Sideways Performance and Race Shop.
