SEBRING— The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the disturbance of storms in the Atlantic Ocean to Tropical Depression 9 as of the 5 p.m. Friday advisory. According to Meteorologist Tony Hurt of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Depression 9 will strengthen into Tropical Storm Humberto by Saturday afternoon.
Highlands County and the west coast will feel little of the effects of the storm.
“As of 5 p.m., the depression is moving northwest at 8 mph,” Hurt said. “It is forecast to curve east and stay off the east coast of Florida by 120-150 miles.”
Hurt said Highlands County may see some increased clouds but have fairly typical weather days. The west coast should not be affected. The storm should be off the coast of the Carolinas by Monday.
Any impact felt will be on the Atlantic Coast of Florida in terms of higher waves and precipitation.
The storm did affect eastern Bahama islands with about 1.5 inches of rain as of the 5 p.m. update.
While this may be another dodged bullet, Hurt said there are other storms in the Atlantic they are watching for development. The hurricane season is not over until Nov. 30 and this is the peak of the season.
NOAA officials say to stay alert and keep supplies on hand. For more information, visit Noaa.gov.
