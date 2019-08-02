SEBRING – Polk County’s Sheriff’s Office Animal Control confirmed the sixth case of rabies within the county. Highlands County does not have any reported, according to the Florida Department of Health website.
Rabies is a potentially deadly disease that affects humans and animals. The rabies virus is passed on through the saliva of an infected animal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the disease is preventable.
PCSO Public Information Officer Brian Bruchey said the first three cases involved raccoons while the latter three involved infected bats. The virus is spread through contact with a break in the skins, such as with a bite or with the mucous maintenance. The DOH shows the most common wild animals that expose people to rabies are raccoons and bats.
In the latest case from Polk County, a boxer dog carried a bat in its mouth and dropped it. The owner killed the bat with a shovel and it was taken and tested for rabies. On July 26, the results came back positive. The dog was given a rabies vaccine booster, the press release said.
However, rabies can be found in pets, livestock and ferrets. The DOH also said the most common domesticated animals to get rabies are unvaccinated dogs and to a greater extent, unvaccinated cats that are allowed to wander outside. Dogs and cats are required by law in Florida to be vaccinated.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Service’s Lt. Clay Kinslow said the calls he gets for what is thought to be a rabid animal, usually end up to be an animal with distemper, a disease that has similar symptoms to rabies. The complainant could see an animal looking disoriented, out of the ordinary, for instance, nocturnal animals seen in the daytime.
“More often than not, the animal has distemper and dies before we even get it to the facility,” Kinslow said. “If it lives, we will euthanize it as a sick animal.”
Kinslow said the only way to “test” for rabies is to study the animal’s brain, which is why the DOH site says if the animal was killed in an attack, do not cause excessive head trauma.
“If the animal is domestic, we take it and quarantine it for 10 days,” he said. “Rabies is a death sentence if you don’t get it treated right away. That’s why if an animal bites someone and we don’t know whose pet it is, the Department of Health will tell the person to go ahead and start the rabies shots.”
Kinslow said his department handles every animal bite case and would be involved in any rabies cases as well. He said there had not been any rabies cases in the county since HCSO Animal Services took over in April 2017. There was a woman who got bit by a bat on her finger before the takeover of Animal Services in 2017. According to Kinslow, she died from rabies. She did not seek treatment for the bite. Other than that case, Kinslow could not remember another case in Highlands County.
A good track record is a great place to start. The DOH has some tips to avoid exposure to rabies and the animals affected by the disease:
Humans and domestic animals should avoid wild animals; do not let animals off leash.
Keep animals and livestock up to date on rabies vaccines.
Do not feed wild animals.
Wear gloves when examining a dog for bites from a wild animal or stray for bites. Wash the pet with lots of soap and water to get any saliva off. Keep the pet away from other people and animals.
For a complete list of tips, see floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.