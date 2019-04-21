SEBRING — Friday’s storms made commuting home a nightmare for plenty of people. Lightning strikes made the air sizzle and the thunder claps were deafening at times. However, it appears Highlands County weathered the storm better than counties to our north.
Forecaster Dustin Norman of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the line of severe thunderstorms entered from the northwest. Highlands County experienced wind gusts of 50 miles-per-hour. Norman said there were no reported tornadoes but he thought there was a good chance of tree limbs down and minor roof damage at winds of that speed.
Anne Daigle’s large maple tree came down in the Leisure Lakes subdivision from the high winds.
“You could tell the tree was starting to rot on one side but the wind finished it off,” she said. “I was on my porch filming the storm when it fell. I didn’t even hear it because the wind and the rain were so loud. It was awful. My neighbor said the wind was 47 miles-per-hour.”
The counties to the north of Highlands took the brunt of the force.
“The storm prediction center had a very confident forecast with this storm being predicted in a seven-day outlook forecast,” Norman said. “North of I-4 they had winds over 60 miles-per-hour. We will see reports of minor roof damage and trees and power lines down. Hendry, Citrus and Levy counties felt it the most. As the line of storms moved southeast, they lost some strength.”
This storm should not be seen as a near miss but as an opportunity to begin pruning trees and thinking about hurricane preparedness. Palm leaves and fronds scattered yards and parks in the county. Hurricane season starts June 1.
“This should perk people’s ears up to trim their trees and get weather radios,” Norman said. “People need the ability to hear alerts for weather such as severe thunderstorms like those on Friday.”
Trees should be trimmed in plenty of time for garbage pick up ahead of a storm. Limbs, small sprinkles and other yard debris can be easily picked up by strong winds and break windows.
It’s important to keep yards tidy but other items should be in place in order to be a “Weather-Ready Nation.”
NOAA urges families to have a “go bag” packed at all times in case of an emergency evacuation. The bag should have copies of homeowner’s insurance and health insurance in waterproof containers and any medication that’s needed.
Dan Kottlowsi, a meteorologist for Accuweather, said in a previous interview to have a family plan such as where and when to meet if separated, what to do in the event of a tornado. He also said it is important to get flood insurance information and determine if it is needed. Homeowner’s insurance will not cover flood damage; even if the flood in your home is because of a leak in your roof.
Kottlowski noted that most insurance companies will not write homeowner’s or flood insurance if there is a big storm out in the ocean.
