LAKE PLACID — Keep Highway Park Beautiful has been awarded a $16,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Keep Our Paradise Litter Free 2019 Campaign. The FDOT, in conjunction with Keep Florida Beautiful, manages this multi-year campaign.
This is the second time the Highway Park Neighborhood Council has won this prestigious award.
The award refunds covered expenses incurred by awarded affiliates for community clean-up, Adopt-A-Street and litter prevention educational programs. Agencies must fund the initial costs.
The agency is focusing on Taylor Street, an enclave in the historic Highway Park neighborhood for its 2019 Adopt-A-Street and educational program.
The grant refunds expenses. In order to raise the needed funds, the Highway Park Neighborhood Council is hosting the sixth Highway Park Rising Gala, Return to Wakanda, on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Chateau Elan, 150 Midway Drive, Sebring. Additional funds will also support the Veterans Memorial and the historic Star Center (after-school care).
With financial support from the Federal Highway Administration the FDOT launched this multi-year Roadside Litter Prevention Education media campaign. The educational goals and objectives of the RLPE media campaign are to:
• Establish and build public awareness of the importance of roadside litter prevention.
• Establish and build strategies for public and private involvement in keeping Florida’s roadsides free of litter.
• Establish and build the visibility and awareness of FDOT as a key agency in roadside litter prevention.
• Improve driver satisfaction with roadside cleanliness.
• Alter driver/passenger behavior by increasing their participation in roadside litter prevention.
