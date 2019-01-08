LAKE PLACID — Highway Park Neighborhood Council is looking to celebrate the themes of sharing and unity at an upcoming gala aimed at thanking supporters of the Highway Park community.
The sixth Highway Park Rising Gala will be held from 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Chateau Elan Hotel and Conference Center at 150 Midway Drive in Sebring. There was a couple of years the event was on hiatus.
Highway Park Neighborhood Council member Evelyn Colon explained the special theme of this year’s gala event.
“Each proceeding gala has a theme that is designed to resonate with the community and reflect the times,” Colon said. “Everyone is aware of the divisiveness in our nation whether it is political, media, financial or other.
“This year’s gala theme is ‘Return to Wakanda,’ chosen not only to celebrate ‘Black Panther,’ one of the highest grossing films in history, but to emulate the message of the movie, ‘sharing our world, culture, knowledge and the best we have to offer with others,’” she said.
The sentiment of the theme is one of sharing and unity.
Colon said several people will be honored for their support of the council and community.
“Like Wakanda, our community is a hidden gem that has a lot to offer,” Colon said. “As implied in the film, the Wakandans decided to open up their community in an effort to learn and share with everyone and to encourage peace and collaboration.”
The event is expected to bring over 250 people out to have cocktails and network, followed by entertainment. Fine dining will proceed Dr. Bobbie Smith as the keynote speaker. Live entertainment will be provided by Alex Hill and the HilLegacy Band, who have backed up Fantasia and Sisters with Voices.
Disney’s Tam Tam Congo African percussionists will also entertain the guests. A cash bar will be available and a silent auction will help raise additional funds.
The gala is the largest fundraiser for the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, a 501 ©3 organization that provides programs and services to better the lives of those in the Lake Placid subdivision. It is a chance for philanthropists, business leaders and concerned citizens to get behind the efforts of the HPNC to bring concepts such as the Wele Youth Entrepreneurial Leadership Programs to fruition.
Renovating old buildings, clearing lots, hosting health fairs and erecting the Highway Park Veteran’s Memorial are some of the projects done by the volunteer council.
“It’s a wonderful excuse to get dressed up and have fun,” said Terry Green, president of HPNC. “There will be wonderful entertainment and fine dining. We are a non-profit and this is our fundraiser. People can see a lot of changes that we have done already.
“The U.S. 27 beautification and painting buildings is a major difference,” Green said. “U.S. 27 is a major artery and the perception of the neighborhood reflects on the entire county. All of the money will go to the efforts of HPNC and everyone will have a great time.”
Tickets are $60 per person or $750 for a reserved table of 10. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Call 863-840-2995 for more information.
