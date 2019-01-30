LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Neighborhood Council and community members have been working hard to be awarded the coveted Keep America Beautiful President’s Circle Award for 2018. Residents have come together to complete projects for the betterment of everyone in the Lake Placid subdivision.
Highway Park Neighborhood Council is familiar with several awards given by the Keep America Beautiful organization, of which it is an affiliate. The neighborhood was honored with the President’s Circle Award in 2015 and 2016, and now 2018, according to the council’s executive director, Evelyn Colon.
The council was recently made aware of earning the award in an email from Keep America Beautiful. The letter stated: “Your passion and dedication to your community truly shows. Thank you for helping to keep your community clean, green, and beautiful. Your hard work sets the standard for our affiliates and helps strengthen our network.”
The award will officially be presented in February at the Keep America Beautiful conference in Maryland.
The council and residents volunteered dozens of hours in 2018 to improve areas and maintain others. Colon described some of the “Good Standing” criteria that the council had to meet in order to earn the award.
“In order to qualify for the The President’s Circle Award, an agency must meet the requirements of Good Standing and must participate and successfully implement a number of programs such as the annual Great American Cleanups, tree planting events, community education, and host at least one unique event to beautify the community,” she said. “The President’s Circle criteria is the same as the Good Standing except the winning agency must not only meet the requirements but do it earlier than the deadlines.”
The President’s Circle seal can be fixed atop websites and marketing materials. Perhaps the most important aspect is the benefits the award can provide for grants in the future. The award lends credence to future projects the council would like to get funded.
“The advantage of winning the President’s Circle is access to grants, placement of the President’s Circle emblem on your website,” Colon said. “There is the ability to attract donors since this award is a testament to the success of the agency and ‘bragging’ rights, for lack of a better term.”
Colon said she is proud of all of the volunteers. She said the projects could not be done without their hard work and dedication.
“We are grateful,” she said.
One of the biggest projects in 2018 was the Highway Park Veteran’s Memorial wall. The project is almost complete. It will be finished once the military insignia are installed on the wall.
