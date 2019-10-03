By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The winds of change are blowing for The Salvation Army. The last religious ceremony was held at the church at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive after Majors Timothy and Janice Roberts announced their retirement, which was official July 1. Wednesday morning, the stained glass window was removed from its long-established residence.
The stained glass window has significant historic and sentimental value for The Salvation Army. According to lifetime board member Joan Higgins Hartt, the window shows a likeness of The Salvation Army’s founder, William Booth. The window was dedicated to Hartt’s grandfather, Gen. Edward J. Higgins, on his 80th birthday in 1944.
“General Higgins died in 1947, so he got to enjoy it for a few years,” Divisional Director for Service Extension Steve Vick said.
One consideration for the window was to feature it in one of the Highlands Art League homes that Higgins used to live in. Hartt said it was simply too big. She said it will eventually end up in the Salvation International Museum in Atlanta, Georgia.
With the cancellation of the worship services, the building will be put up for sale. Sebring Historical Society Vice President Jim Pollard said the building is part on the Historic Registry of Historical Places, as are most of the old buildings around the Circle. Senior Soldier Jose Hernandez said the building was built in 1915. The land for the church was donated by George Sebring. Sebring was once a bandmaster with The Salvation Army in Ohio.
“In 2015, there was a celebration for 100 years,” Pollard said.
The original Salvation Army had services under the oak trees in Salvation Point and eventually erected a brick and mortar church there before the move downtown.
In “Sebring City on the Circle, The Heritage Guide Series” by Stephen Olausen, has the date of the building being constructed in 1916.
The stained glass window received a protective glass covering in order to protect it from vandals and strong storms sometime in the 1970s, Vick said.
Bryan Naugle, Service Center director, said there was probably a lack of participation for the religious services. He wanted the public to know that the other social services performed will remain at 3135 Kenilworth Blvd., next to the thrift store.
Hartt echoed Naugle’s hypothesis. She said there was not as much interest in church services anymore and there was another ministry in close proximity that offered the same help to the clients as The Salvation Army.
Vick said The Salvation Army churches are seeing loss of attendance in smaller communities. Some cities have had to lose their churches over the past two years.
“We are having a problem with attendance,” he said. “They call it right sizing. It makes me sad but if we are to continue to serve the community and do even more, then it has to happen. We have not had as much public support. So, this is what we must do if we are to continue to pay for light bills, help with Christmas, get food and help. There’s a real need here.
“The money spent in Highlands County is money that is raised in Highlands County. That is the only money we have to spend.”
Vick said the building is not on the market yet, but it will be soon. There is no mortgage on the building so, when it is sold, the money will go into a building account.
Scherer Construction company, which does a lot of work with The Salvation Army, coordinated with Parker Glass and Door out of Brandon to move the window.
Terry Hannock said the hardest part of removing the window was the putty, used when the window was installed, was very hard. “Trying to remove it from the perimeter of the glass is tough,” he said.
