SEBRING — Daniel James Welkes, 28, of Lake Placid was arrested Sunday evening by the Sebring Police Department. He is facing a misdemeanor charge for hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; two counts of felony drug possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; and another misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana, under 20 grams.
The arrest report shows a witness called 911 when he noticed a driver in a gold Lincoln pickup truck driving erratically. The witness said the driver crossed the double yellow lines multiple times and went into oncoming traffic. The witness also said the driver hit and knocked over a mailbox with his passenger side mirror on Lakeview Drive.
The arresting officer estimated the damage to the mailbox at $100.
The witness followed the driver, later identified as Welkes, to the Gate gas station at 300 U.S. 27 N. Welkes entered the store and the witness was able to describe him and his clothing. The witness also described Welkes’ passenger.
The officer made his initial contact with Welkes and the passenger at the gas station. The officer asked Welkes about his erratic driving and the mailbox he allegedly hit. Welkes denied knowledge of hitting the mailbox.
While looking over the truck for damage from the mailbox, the officer could smell cannabis emitting from the pickup truck, the report said. Because of that, the officer peered into the cab of the truck and saw a clear baggie with “eight yellow, rectangular bars” in the center console of the interior cabin. He knew what the bars were based on his many years as a policeman. He determined they were Alprazolam, a schedule four controlled substance – also known on the street as Xanax.
The officer handcuffed Welkes and the passenger, and continued his search. In addition, he found a bag with two blue pills, two other oblong pills and a rolled-up paper with a green leafy substance in it. The leafy substance field-tested positive for cannabis.
The four pills were identified as Xanax and Diazepam, both schedule four controlled substances. The oblong pills were Gabapentin, which the report says is not a controlled substance.
The officer issued Welkes a citation. He is due to appear in court on March 13.
Other officers informed the home owner whose mailbox was damaged. The report does not say what happened to the passenger.
