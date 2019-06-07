AVON PARK — Joan Risner’s heart dropped to her stomach as she drove home and saw massive columns of smoke near her home on Wednesday. She was headed home after receiving a phone call from a neighbor alerting her to a large fire in her back yard, she told the Highlands News-Sun.
Multiple fire departments converged to South Hickory Ridge Lane, creating a formidable team to battle a massive blaze. The fire burned more than five acres and threatened a home and other neighboring structures. On scene were Florida Forest Service and Highlands County Fire Rescue, as well as City of Avon Park, DeSoto City, West Sebring, Avon Park Air Force Range and Highlands Lakes fire departments.
Bashoor said Forestry was at the scene on Thursday to handle any smoldering or flareups. While most of the north end of the county’s firefighters were dealing with the multiple-acre fire, Hardee and Polk counties covered, or “stood up,” for Highlands County. Highlands County EMS was on the scene for any residents or first responders who might have needed them.
Risner did not have a very long garden hose but Highlands Lakes firefighters were parked near her fence with their hoses ready to douse any flames that would threaten her and the neighbors’ properties. A brush tank sat in her neighbor’s yard to the north that was positioned to save houses and lives there.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said the fire started when an elderly man was burning yard debris. The fire quickly got out of his control and spread. Bashoor said the man was very cooperative and forthcoming.
“He told me it started as a small fire,” Bashoor said. “He told me the property had not burned in 20 years.”
Bashoor explained “heavy and thick fuel complicates this fire” on social media.
Florida Forest Service may charge the homeowner for the cost of the fire containment, as is their policy on burns that get past the homeowner.
The elderly man who set the fire had an equally elderly and sick spouse. Bashoor said the couple got into the car and backed it away from the house. The house was spared but the water lines were burned and the smoke was heavy and thick, so the American Red Cross found them lodging until there is running water to the home.
“The real story is Highlands Lakes, closely followed by the City of Avon Park crews, arrived and put all their energies and water on that trailer,” Bashoor said. “If they hadn’t done that, they would have lost their home. The land all around the house burned. It was like the house was on an island.”
There is currently no burn ban in Highlands County — yet, but Bashoor urges homeowners/renters not to burn.
“I strongly encourage residents to hold off on burning until dry season abates,” he said. “No one knows when that will be. We have begun the process to establish a local burn ban that would have to be approved by the Highlands County Board of County Commission.”
Bashoor anticipates discussing the ban at the June 18 meeting.
For more information on appropriate burning, FFS has a video at www.freshfromflorida.com/Divisions-Offices/Florida-Forest-Service/Wildland-Fire/Fire-Prevention/Know-The-Law-Before-Burning-Outdoors-in-Florida-Florida-s-Outdoor-Burning-and-Forest-Fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.