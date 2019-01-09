SEBRING — It was an ordinary Tuesday morning for Angie Messler as she got ready for work and left for the day. Little did she know her good friend, Debbie Wagner, would save her home and her dogs just a few hours later, after 9 a.m.
Messler would later call Wagner a hero.
Messler was informed while at work that the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department was at her house in response to a 911 call by Wagner to her Lake Sebring Estates home. Wagner was dog sitting and taking Messler’s dog to the veterinarian. Upon returning to Messler’s house, Wagner noticed a lot of smoke inside.
“I got Angie’s other dog out of there and called 911,” Wagner said. “The dog was right out the door; he was ready to go.”
Messler was very grateful that her friend saved her dogs and probably her home as well.
“It started with a candle left on the stove,” Messler said. “It was smokey and there is a place on the wall that is brown. Debbie got there in a nick of time.”
Another reason Messler was so grateful, even through a tough situation, was her children were not home.
“The children are at Disney with their aunt,” she said. “I am thankful that I also have renter’s insurance. I will need a new stove but that’s nothing compared to what it could have been.”
WSVFD firefighter Ron Singles confirmed the fire was small and started on top of the stove top.
“The fire was out upon arrival,” WSVFD Chief Luis Rodriguez said.
Messler said the fire department was great and they vented the house. Messler said she was going back to work and counting her blessings.
Also responding to the fire was Highlands County Emergency Medical Services and a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy.
