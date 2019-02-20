LAKE PLACID — Another victim has come forward saying Harrison Alexander Howes, 18, of Lake Placid, impersonated a law enforcement officer or fireman when Howes pulled them over in a traffic stop.
Howes was arrested again Tuesday, Feb. 19 by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This is Howes’ third arrest since Dec. 28, 2018.
After the initial arrest, sheriff’s detectives asked the public to contact them if they felt they were victims. Deputies thought Howes had impersonated an officer before. So far, two other victims have come forward. Both identified Howes out of a photographic lineup, authorities say.
In the Tuesday arrest, Howes is facing two counts of fraud, impersonating a law enforcement officer; and two counts of fraud, impersonating an officer, public employee or utility worker. All are third degree felonies. Howes was bonded out of jail by Wednesday.
The arrest report shows the most recent victim said he was pulled over two times by Howes in the Sun N Lake neighborhood of Lake Placid. The victim said he was driving his truck south on Highlands Boulevard near the end of December. When he passed Martin Street, he saw Howes’ Ford Explorer sitting at a stop sign.
After he passed the Explorer, the vehicle pulled behind the victim’s car and turned on emergency lights. Thinking the Explorer had an undercover cop behind its wheel, the victim pulled over near Cumberland Street. The victim told deputies he recalled the lights to be orange and white as he looked out his rear view window, according to the report.
The victim told authorities Howes got out of the car and stood behind the door of his Explorer in the same way a law enforcement officer would stand for safety. Howes allegedly told the victim he pulled him over for speeding – driving 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. He asked for the victim’s license, registration and proof of insurance. The victim complied and asked if he was going to get a ticket. Howes told him no, gave back his documents and told him to go, according to the report.
About five days later, the victim was once again pulled over by Howes. This time the victim was headed east on Moon Glow Avenue. As he approached Sentimental Drive, Howes reportedly pulled him over.
The Explorer and lights were the same, the arrest report indicates. As Howes approached the victim’s truck, the victim could make out a fire department logo on the shirt Howes was wearing. Howes went through the routine asking for the documents again and he allegedly explained to the victim that his window tint was too dark.
According to the report, the victim offered to pull off the tint then but Howes said no. Howes admitted to the victim that he had pulled him over just days before.
