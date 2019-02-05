LAKE PLACID — Harrison Alexander Howes, 18, of Lake Placid, was arrested again Friday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at Lake Placid High School.
Howes is being charged with felony impersonating a law enforcement officer, obstructing police, unlawful use of blue lights; and felony impersonating a public employee/utility employee. The charges are similar to the ones he was arrested for on Dec. 28, 2018, when arrest reports indicate Howes was impersonating a police office when he pulled over a 20-year-old driving an all-terrain vehicle.
Howes bonded out of jail on those charges.
The suspect’s photo was placed online and in print in a Highlands News-Sun article and the public was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office with any more information because authorities believed at the time that Howes may have done this before. Another victim did come forward.
The victim told deputies in a sworn statement on Jan. 25 that she was commuting home from work between Jan. 17-18 on Lake June Road. The victim told deputies she believed she was being pulled over by an undercover police officer because blue lights were activated on the dark SUV.
Once the victim was stopped, the arrest report states Howes got out of his vehicle. The victim told deputies that Howes said, “I’m not on duty, so I’m not going to write you a ticket this time.”
Howes allegedly told her she violated the law by following another car too closely and warned her to be more careful driving.
The victim talked to a co-worker about the situation the next day because the victim felt she had seen the person who had pulled her over before. She told a co-worker she thought the person might have been a student at the school where they were both employed. The victim described the person to her co-worker, who said the description fit that of Howes.
It turned out the victim was correct; Howes was a previous student of hers. She did not think it possible for him to be a member of law enforcement due to his age, so she contacted authorities after she saw the alert in the media.
Howes had bonded out of the Highlands County Jail as of Monday.
