SEBRING – The Humane Society of Highlands County is preparing for Hurricane Dorian as most residents and businesses are. By its nature, the facility has a more difficult time than most. Normal households may have a few animals to plan and care for, the Humane Society has about 150 souls to consider.
Human Society President Judy Spiegel is seeking temporary foster homes for some of the smaller dogs in the shelter. Spiegel would like to see the dogs “ride out” the storm in a calmer and quieter place than the Humane Society shelter. For fostering information, call Spiegel at 863-214-6508.
Spiegel is also looking for volunteers to walk, feed and love on some animals. Supplies that the Humane Society needs include “lots of bleach,” an industrial mop and bucket.
“Things we are stocking up on are medications and vaccines,” Spiegel said. “We’d like to have a lot of extra canned cat and dog food and canned kitten food. We go through 30 cans of cat food and 35 cans of dog food every day. Puppy pads would be very welcome also.”
The ASPCA and many other animal welfare groups sent out press releases ahead of the storm advising pet owners on care during the hurricane.
According to Essentials Pet Care, all animals should be up to date on their vaccines. They should be microchipped and have an appropriate identification tag. Animals should be included in all of the family emergency plans, including where to take Fido if and when the family evacuates.
Finding a place for a pet may be more difficult in Highlands County as there is no pet-friendly shelter. Boarding an animal might still be possible for a fee.
Pet owners should take a current picture of the animals they have and keep the photos in a waterproof container. Create a pet first aid kit with medications and a container that holds toys, pads, food and litter-related items.
A leash or harness should be used outside in case the animal panics and tries to take off.
“The ASPCA strongly urges residents in the pathway of Hurricane Dorian to bring their pets with them if they have to evacuate their homes,” said Dick Green, senior director of ASPCA Disaster Response. “Many disasters can strike in a moment’s notice, but we have time to prepare before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall, and a pet’s first line of defense is a well-prepared owner. By following the necessary steps to incorporate your pets into your preparedness and evacuation plans, you could be saving a life and keeping your family – including your pets – together.”
The ASPCA is urging pet owners to take the following steps:
- If you evacuate, take your pets with you. Never leave your pets behind or tether them to poles or trees, which prevents them from escaping high waters and getting to safe areas.
- Make sure all pets are wearing ID tags with up-to-date contact information. The ASPCA also recommends checking microchip registration information to ensure that contact information is up to date as well.
- Create a portable pet emergency kit with essential items including medical records, water, water bowls, pet food and your pet’s medications.
- Choose a designated caregiver, such as a friend or relative outside the evacuation zone, who can take care of your pet in the event you are unable.
