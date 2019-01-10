SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County has decided to form a volunteer rescue team to be called into action at a moment’s notice in an animal emergency. The move was prompted after the recent arrest of Jinece Loughry for animal cruelty in what authorities are calling one of the worst cases of animal hoarding and animal cruelty that has ever occurred in Highlands County.
Loughry’s hoarding thrust dozens of animals into area animal shelters, many of which were already full. In addition to this case, several dogs were rescued by the humane society last Friday in a separate Polk County case. Ten of those dogs were brought to the Humane Society; no charges have been filed in the Polk County case so far.
Judy Spiegel, president of the board of directors of the Humane Society, was “deeply saddened” about both cases and spoke with Lt. Clay Kinslow with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services about preparing for another animal emergency. Kinslow alleviated Spiegel’s fears, telling her he would be checking up on all of the seized animals.
“This latest horrific situation has so many of us extremely upset,” Spiegel said. “Those of us that dedicate our lives to animal rescue find it impossible to understand how this could happen and how it got this bad before anyone suspected anything. That being said, we can’t go back in time, we can only move forward.”
That is how the idea to create a volunteer Animal Rescue Team list was formed. The team will be comprised of individuals who will perform tasks in many areas, including administration, transportation, grooming, walking animals, veterinary care, bathing and fostering.
Several volunteer positions are in need of being filled:
• Those willing to respond to a scene if needed for immediate transport
• Those willing to serve at an emergency site, most likely the Humane Society or Animal Services to set up to receive the animals
• Those willing to come in and help care for animals in need
• Those willing to foster animals if needed
• At least two local veterinarians willing to be on-call if immediate medical attention is required
• Someone to be in charge of record keeping to update the list of team members and make it available to the humane society and Animal Services
Potential volunteers will have to fill out an application and indicate how they would like to help out.
“We certainly wouldn’t want to have anyone with a history of animal abuse sign up,” Kinslow said. “Everything is about planning. If we had a situation where we had to take on 100 animals, neither Animal Control nor the Humane Society could hold them. This is just in case. There will be people in place to help ease the burden.”
Kinslow also said this was the first mass quantity of animal intake since the Sheriff’s Office took over Animal Control nearly two years ago.
“This was at a hidden house,” he said. “Who knows how many there are that we don’t know about?”
Applications will be available online at the Humane Society’s website at humanesocietyofhighlandscounty.com beginning Jan. 22.
Many dogs from the Polk County case are available for adoption as well as one from the Avon Park case. Other dogs and cats are also available. Many animals’ profiles are online at the Humane Society. An adoption specialist can be contacted at 330-261-3934.
Spiegel said the Humane Society has a need for dog and cat food, cleaning supplies and monetary donations, which can be mailed to P.O. Box 833, Sebring, FL 33871.
If anyone suspects animal abuse, neglect or hoarding, they should call Animal Services at 863-402-6730 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. After hours and on weekends, people should call the Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200.
