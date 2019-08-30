SEBRING — The collective eyes of Florida are on Hurricane Dorian and Highlands County is no exception. By Wednesday afternoon, the big box stores were running out of water and other hurricane supplies. Thursday morning saw long lines at the gas stations and by Thursday afternoon, stations were out of the suddenly popular petrol.
It would appear Highlands County residents are taking Dorian seriously. Considering the latest advisories from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast, Dorian is expected to form into a major hurricane.
As of the 5 p.m. advisory Thursday, Dorian has sustained winds of 85 mph and is moving northwest at 13 mph. Meteorologist Rick Davis from NOAA said the hurricane is centered about 300 miles off of San Juan, Puerto Rico, about 1,000 miles off the coast of Florida. Davis said it will continue on that path until about Friday evening and turn west northwest.
“The storm has slowed down because the steering currents aren’t fully developed or in place yet. There is uncertainty in the forecast because of that,” Davis said. “Where it turns on Friday is important to narrow down the track.”
The track is forecast for possible landfall Monday evening from the east coast of Florida. The current track has the possibility of the storm making landfall anywhere between West Palm Beach and Melbourne as a potential Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph.
Davis said the winds and rain felt in Highlands County can vary from tropical storm strength to a weaker hurricane.
“When a hurricane comes into Florida from the Atlantic, the worst side of the storm is the north side,” he said.
The further north Dorian makes landfall, the less impact Highlands County will feel. The further south the storm makes landfall, the more significantly the county will be hit. Davis said Dorian is very similar to Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne in 2004.
He said to think about the kind of damage that was experienced in those storms and a repeat performance could happen.
“Don’t panic,” he said. “There are three to five days to calmly prepare for the worst. We will hope for the best.”
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency to all 67 counties in the state because of the uncertainty of Dorian’s behavior. According to DeSantis’ website, Florida is not under any watches or warnings yet and no evacuations have been ordered. If evacuations are ordered, tolls will be lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.