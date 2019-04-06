SEBRING — Gators; it seems they’re everywhere. Not the orange and blue kind; the kind with large teeth and a terrible tail.
It seems many social media posts lately have a giant alligator walking on a golf course or found in a backyard pool. They are certainly on the move and they’re looking for love.
Alligator mating season lasts through June. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said alligators can become more aggressive during the time they are looking for a mate or protecting their nests.
Although gators have no vocal chords, their distinct call can be heard for long distances. Gators use infrasonic vibration, bellows, head slapping, slap water with their jaws and release odors from musk glands. According to Sciencing.com, alligators are not monogamous.
Much of Highlands County and many Florida residents live on lakes, canals and golf courses that share space with the species.
Because these prehistoric dinosaurs are easily heard and seen, usually, what can people do to stay safe? FWC has provided several answers to help residents live in peace with gators rather than in pieces.
Do not feed alligators, no matter how tempting it is. The FWC says the alligator’s natural fear of humans is what keeps us all safe. When alligators are fed, they lose their natural fear of humans and associate them with food. They may even lunge or become aggressive if they feel there is food.
Do not throw fish scraps into the water at a boat dock, as it inadvertently feeds gators.
Only swim in designated areas with a lifeguard. Only swim during the day.
Do not walk animals near the edges of a water source. Dogs especially attract alligators as they are about the same size as their normal prey.
Do not swim with a dog.
Don’t touch the alligator or a nest and eggs. It is illegal. Also, do not think about taking the matter into your own hands should an alligator make an appearance — it is illegal to injure or kill an alligator, too.
Tammy Sapp, an FWC spokesperson, said alligators that are under 4 feet long are very rarely dangerous. The gators will reach maturity when they are about 6 to 7 feet in length. But don’t take chances on the size; just observe them from a distance.
“Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida,” she said. “The FWC places the highest priority on public safety. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR or 866-392-4286, and we will dispatch one of our contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation.”
