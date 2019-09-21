By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — Jean Deuth’s motto is “Minnesota Nice” and by all accounts, she is. Deuth has been extending her Midwest “Minnesota Nice” as a Realtor for about 20 years. The last four of those years, she has been serving as co-owner and a partner at Lake & Realty of Highlands at 124 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Deuth’s other partners are Sue Clark and Jeanne Wheeler.
Deuth has won several coveted awards through the Highlands Board of Realtors, including Ms. Congeniality.
Clark, who has won Realtor of the Year several times, said Deuth’s clients return to her for all their real estate needs.
“They are loyal because she is,” Clark said. “She is honest and to the point. She will always go to bat for her clients. She will fight for them.”
Clark also said Deuth is able to keep her clients coming back and recommending her because she works 24/7.
“She’s easy to get a long with and she a workaholic,” Clark said.
Friends, co-workers and even her clients, know Deuth is a Jimmy Buffet fanatic, called a Parrot Head, and a fan of the Minnesota Vikings, which is not always easy to be.
“Jean loves Lake Placid and likes to give back to it,” Clark said. “It’s her way of thanking the people in town for supporting her.”
When her oldest granddaughter was in volleyball and softball, Deuth was an avid supporter of the Lake Placid teams. Growing up, Deuth’s granddaughters called her “Manga.” The coaches, players and team parents still call her Manga. Deuth continues to support the local school activities and organizations that are made up of area kids.
“Jean really is ‘Minnesota Nice,’” Wheeler said. “That’s what I thought when I first met her.”
Wikipedia defines “Minnesota Nice” as “the stereotypical behavior of people from Minnesota to be courteous, reserved, and mild-mannered. The cultural characteristics of ‘Minnesota nice’ include polite friendliness, an aversion to open confrontation, a tendency toward understatement, a disinclination to make a direct fuss or stand out, apparent emotional restraint, and self-deprecation.”
Wheeler said Deuth’s genuineness makes her a top Realtor.
“People can tell she is a genuine soul,” Wheeler said. “She makes you feel comfortable right away. You don’t have to put on airs with her. She’s just a regular person. Someone people can trust.”
Wheeler said she is fair and forthright in her dealings.
“Jean wants her clients to achieve their goals,” Wheeler said. “Another strengths of Jean’s is her ability to problem solve. She is very practical and straight forward. You never have to worry about underlying issues. She lays out a situation and offers some resolutions. She has extensive knowledge and experience in the business.”
Even Deuth’s recreation hours are spent giving back to the community.
She was instrumental in the founding of the Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club. The club’s motto is to “Party with a Purpose.” The tropical-everything lifestyle of Jimmy Buffet is celebrated with music and like-minded individuals at club meetings. At the Parrot Head Phlockings, items are collected for charitable groups or those in needs. They routinely collect school supplies, food, clothing and other goods while looking for their lost shakers of salt.
