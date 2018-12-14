SEBRING — There’s nothing like the smell of a fresh cut Christmas tree. Once upon a time, fresh trees were the only option to decorate for the holiday. Now, many people opt for the convenience of an artificial tree, but there are still die-hards who want to keep it real.
Whether it’s nostalgia or keeping family traditions alive, many people strap a real tree to the roof of their cars and take it home each year. More fire hazards are associated with real trees than artificial, but both have their own set of concerns.
Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor shared some safety tips regarding trees.
“If a real tree is in your future, clearly, keeping it ‘watered’ is critical for your safety,” he said. “Cut trees will dry out very quickly, especially if you’re running electric heat and/or have a dehumidifier in the house.
“When trees are cut, the cut on the tree is usually coated with wax in the fire string phase — the wax keeps the tree from drying out before it’s sold,” he said. “The converse is that same wax will not allow a purchased tree to soak up the water it needs to stay healthy while you have it on display.”
He said most reputable tree sellers will put a fresh cut on the end when the tree is purchased. It is very important to keep moisture in the tree and a fresh cut will help the tree to absorb the water.
“A dry tree can go up in flames in less than 30 seconds,” Bashoor said. “Unfortunately, the beauty and aroma of the tree is also the fire burden — thin combustibles, needles, wood, and dried sap along with your combustible decorations, gifts, and furniture, contribute to a veritable fire buffet.”
Jose Soto with State Farm Insurance said in a press release that Christmas-tree related fires are responsible for “an average of 17 deaths and $13 million” in property damage per year.
The National Christmas Tree Association website recommends “to display the trees indoors, use a stand with an adequate water holding capacity for the tree. As a general rule, stands should provide 1 quart of water per inch of stem diameter. Devices are available that help maintain a constant water level in the stand.”
Soto suggested childproofing the lower branches of the tree. Ornaments that are glass or present a choking hazard should be placed out of reach of children. Keep mistletoe and Jerusalem berries, which are poisonous in large quantities, out of reach of children also.
Bashoor said the best bet is an artificial tree.
“It’s also good to use only new LED lights, which use less energy and radiate much less heat than older lights,” he said.
Check for breaks or fraying in the light cords.
Christmas trees will be picked up in the county on regular yard waste days. There are also ways to recycle them. The NCTA recommends mulching and standing a tree in the backyard, strung with bird feeders (make sure all ornaments etc. have been removed).
For more information on real trees and their care, visit realchristmastrees.org.
