SEBRING — Etanislao Jacob Jimenez, 27, of Sebring, is starting his new year behind bars. The Highlands County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimenez on Dec. 29, 2018. He is being charged with kidnapping, robbery without a firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment.
Jimenez was on a conditional release, which was revoked by the Dec. 29 arrest. Subsequent charges were brought on Dec. 31 for hit and run with serious bodily injury and failing to register a vehicle; these charges are from 2017 and Jimenez was put on conditional release for these charges.
Jimenez is currently being held without bond at the Highlands County Jail.
Deputies say on Dec. 29, Jimenez was driving a 15-year-old female in his car. The female asked Jimenez to take her to her home. According to the arrest report, Jimenez pulled into a parking lot off of New Life Way in Serbing. Jimenez demanded the victim give him oral sex.
The victim refused and Jimenez allegedly locked the car doors and wouldn’t let the juvenile go. Jimenez demanded the victim’s phone but the juvenile refused. He began to strangle the victim. Deputies reported the victim could not breathe for about 10 seconds.
Jimenez took the victim’s cell phone and bag. He allegedly told the victim she would not get them back without performing the “sexual request.”
The report states the victim refused again and Jimenez unlocked the door and shoved her out of the vehicle and onto to the pavement.
The fall to the ground caused a cut to her right knee. The deputy noted the bruising around her neck, consistent with strangulation.
The victim did not get a license plate but gave a description of a black four-door sedan with the driver’s door being the only one with a working exterior handle.
A vehicle with a single occupant, later identified as Jimenez, matching the description of the sedan was seen parked at Melody Lane in Sebring. As authorities arrived to talk to Jimenez, they reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car.
A search of the car led to 3.4 grams of a leafy green substance in a baggy that later tested positive as marijuana; the baggy was found in Jimenez’s wallet. Authorities also found three yellow tablets and one blue tablet.
The pills were identified as different milligrams of Xanax, the report states.
Deputies found the victim’s phone and bag in the suspect’s car. Jimenez denied knowing about the pills or how they got there. He also denied demanding sexual favors.
Jimenez told deputies he and the victim had an altercation and she left the items in the car, which he was attempting to return.
Jimenez has several drug, battery, and traffic violation charges dating back to 2009, according to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
