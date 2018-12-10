LAKE PLACID – John Irivin Siegler, 76 of Walterboro, South Carolina, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputies on Dec. 3. The out-of-state fugitive was wanted for kidnapping and burglary. Deputies found Siegler at 6 Cottonmouth Drive.
The sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said Siegler was in jail and waiting extradition to South Carolina. There was no word on when extradition would take place.
The Walterboro Press and Standard reported the Alice Webster’s family told police she was missing from her home since Nov. 21. They said she has dementia and believed she was coerced into leaving her home by a neighbor.
After the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office received a suspicious typed note, supposedly from Webster, saying she was safe and her family shouldn’t look for her, an investigation was launched. The investigation led deputies to Siegler, The Press and Standard reported.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputies found Webster and Siegler while they were shopping on Nov. 23; Webster voluntarily went home to her family. Siegler told HCSO deputies that Webster agreed to going with him.
Allegedly, Siegler intercepted texts and calls from Webster’s family and would not let her speak to them. The South Carolina law enforcement investigation uncovered that Siegler, allegedly broke into Webster’s home and stole a firearm and talked her into leaving with him.
