LAKE PLACID — Four people were transported to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision on Labor Day evening. The crash involved two vehicles and a driver and passenger in each car.
According to Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Bashoor, physical entrapment was involved. The Florida Highway Patrol press release showed Kessie Menard, 26, of North Port, was driving eastbound on State Road 70 near the L-7 Ranch Road, near the Bear Hollow subdivision. She and her 3-year-old passenger were in a 2019 Kia Forte.
The second vehicle, a 2003 Dodge Ram, was being driven by James Pellrine, 47, of Port St. Lucie. He was with a 30-year-old female, also of Port St. Lucie, who had not been identified as of the time of the press release. The report said Pellrine was traveling west on SR 70.
Menard crossed the solid double yellow center lines and crashed head-on into Pellrine’s truck. The momentum from the collision caused Menard’s Forte to spin, coming to a stop on the south shoulder of SR 70, facing north. The Ram was sent in a northwest direction and finally stopped on the north side of SR 70 with its front-end pointed northwest.
Units from the Highlands County Fire Rescue and EMS responded. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies assisted and Florida Highway Patrol performed the investigation.
The report shows that the drivers and their passengers were all properly restrained in their vehicles. Alcohol was not a contributing factor and charges are “pending,” according to the press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.