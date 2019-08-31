LAKE PLACID — The Town of Murals has been busy working behind the scenes in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s expected arrival. Town staff have been meeting and a communication system has been put in place for town employees.
On Thursday afternoon, Mayor John Holbrook declared a state of emergency as did Highlands County Board of County Commission. The City of Avon Park is expected to follow suit at a Friday afternoon meeting. The declarations give the municipalities access to resources such as the National Guard and FEMA.
Town Administrator Phil Williams said commercial garbage pickup would be as normal on Saturday.
“Town staff is asking residents to keep residential garbage on Tuesday to a minimum and, if possible, wait until Friday’s residential pickup since garbage pickup on Tuesday may not occur depending on whether personnel are needed elsewhere,” Williams said.
Williams wanted all the residents to prepare for the storm by obtaining enough food and water for at least seven days. Holbrook also wanted residents to prepare for the storm and to make sure they had supplies and a plan.
“Dorian is a big unknown for everyone right now,” Williams said. “Forecasts of stalls demands flexibility in approaches. At this point, residents are encouraged to use common sense and not expect immediate garbage pickup on regular days if winds remain high or there is significant storm damage afterwards when town staff will be directed to that end.”
Williams said the town officials and staff are dedicated to the town’s safety before and after the storm.
“Town staff has arranged to evaluate damages immediately after the storm and restore whatever services have been lost. The lessons learned from Hurricane Irma are still fresh on everyone’s mind and the town has spent the last two years improving and hardening public systems in order to keep services active or be able to quickly restore same. We are aware that town systems are important to town residents and county residents that are connected,” Williams said.
Town Engineer/Utilities Director Joe Barber has two separate projects underway: the interconnections of Tomoka Heights water system and Highway Park system with the town’s water distribution center. Barber was asked if the storm would complicate the progress of the projects. He said he expected the Tomoka project to be cleared for use on Friday and the Highway Park project would be completed after Dorian passes.
Barber and Williams have asked that the residents of Lake Placid to conserve water after the storm. They determined that when the power goes out and individuals are hot and sweaty, they love to take showers. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, Barber said water use almost doubled its normal use. Williams said the water has to be treated “gallon for gallon, whether there is waste or not.”
Williams warned that residents might hear generators running even if power has not been lost yet. He said it was normal procedure because if winds are too high, staff may not be able to get to them to turn them on.
“Once again, in the event of power loss, utility customers are encouraged to conserve water,” Williams said. “All lift stations and water plants will have generators running, providing full services; however, the wastewater system disposes of shower water in the same way as potty water. Storm water doesn’t enter the system so that’s not a concern but added loads of household water strained the wastewater plant bacteria digestive system to its maximum capacity during Hurricane Irma in 2017.”
“Sand bags are available to Lake Placid area residents at 1815 County Road 621 E. Lake Placid. Directions to the Highlands County facility are to take County Road 621 South,” Williams advised. “When you start down the hill into the caladium fields, the sand bags will be on your right.”
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said his department will be open and ready to help out in any way.
“Town Hall at 1069 U.S. 27 does not have a generator at this time, so a power failure will result in a minimal service town hall at least,” Williams said. “The police department will be open throughout the event. In the event of a generator failure at the police department or in the event of power failure at the new Town Government Center, operations may be directed to the old town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. The old town hall, still has an active generator.”
After the storm, the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. will open after the storm for warm food if Dorian causes a lot of damage.
“In the event of power outages, the Genesis Center will have food and some supplies,” Event Coordinator Katie Wilson said.
Wilson has some volunteers to help but is willing to take on more. Teenagers who want to pick up some extra volunteer hours are welcome to join. Also, any churches or organizations that want to partner with Genesis should call Wilson at 863-287-3661. Call Wilson about possible delivery for home-bound residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.