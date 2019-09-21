By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID — In a special meeting on Monday, the Lake Placid Town Council met to put any final touches on the budget. Thanks to budget workshops and a lot of behind-the-scenes work, the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget was passed during the meeting that took less than 10 minutes.
The Ordinance 2019-783 to adopt the 2019-2020 final budget, was read and approved upon first reading during the regular monthly Town Council held on Sept. 9. The second reading and adoption of the ordinance, and thereby, the budget, was passed in a special meeting on Sept. 16. The budget had to be passed by the end of the month. The budget will be effective on Oct. 1, 2019.
The council approved the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 in the “amount of $5,859,041,” according to the ordinance. The budget allows for line item adjustments as needed throughout the year.
During the Sept. 9 meeting, Councilman Ray Royce asked for the millage to be lowered to 3.5 mills instead of the rollback rate of 3.5030 mills. The 3.5 mills was passed on Monday.
“I am so glad Ray suggested it,” Councilwoman Debra Worley said. “Using 3.5 just made everything less complicated. It is easier to explain to people and it really didn’t make that much difference.”
Mayor John Holbrook was pleased the budget was passed and done with.
