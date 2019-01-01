LAKE PLACID — Like it or not, Lake Placid has a new Town Hall and is renovating the facility at 1069 U.S. 27 north of town.
Town staff would like to move out of their current 4,000-square-foot building to the spacious former church of Christ, which has nearly five times the space.
The Town Council has had its collective eye on the former church for several years. They even put a bid for $1.3 million in 2015, which was turned down by the bank that owned the property. The town paid nearly $1 million for it when it closed on the church in November 2018.
The purchase of the new Town Hall caused a deep divide in the Caladium Capitol of the World. The council was even divided. The supporters of the former church becoming the next Town Hall cited the additional square footage, kitchen and 14 acres of land.
The land is being considered for expansion of the town’s utilities programs.
There was no denying the property that fronts U.S. 27 and having views of Lake June was a good deal financially. Many heated meetings and workshops were held so the town, business owners and residents could voice their concerns and opinions.
The majority of the town’s business owners and residents who attended the meetings were on the “no-churchers” side. Overwhelmingly, they said the Town Council could have a new building but they wanted the hall to stay in the downtown area.
Even the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce came out against the church being the new hall. Things got so bad that an angry resident visited Mayor John Holbrook’s work and complained to his boss. Some people scoffed at the size of the facility while others pointed out the extra maintenance costs involved in such a large building.
Rising Son Ministries rented the facility for years and have since left their lease. The town will miss the $1,500 monthly rental fees they were receiving from the ministry, but now it can get in and do necessary renovations sooner.
In public meetings council members have said they might rent offices out to different organizations.
Despite the upheaval, the purchase has been made and the town staff can look forward to their new digs.
