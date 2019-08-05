SEBRING — Run, don’t walk to take advantage of the the last day of the back to school tax free holiday which ends Tuesday. Many stores run specials to coincide with the tax break that has been going on since Friday.
Pencils, paper, notebooks and backpacks, dry erase markers and hand sanitizers and the often elusive three-ring binder are found on most school supply lists. Uniforms, clothing and shoes are on the parent’s lists.
The list gets more expensive when a college dorm is involved. Think bedding, mini-fridge, microwaves and to top it off, the usual suspects, computers and electronics.
The sales tax in Highlands County is 7.5%. That may not sound like a lot when buying pens and pencils but on the larger items and on clothing, it can really add up.
The numbers from the National Retail Federation show parents are spending probably more than they realize on school readiness that they think and the 7.5% tax break really is a break. The National Retail Foundation website states the organization gets its data from surveying shopping parents since 2003. The 2019 NRF expectations are:
• Families with kids from kindergarten through high school to spend just under $700.
• Families with a college student will spend about $1,000.
• The total for all students in the country is estimated to be $80.7 billion.
For the family spending $700, the savings would be $52.50. A whopping $75 will be saved for the family with the college kid.
So, what items qualify for the tax holiday? There is a complete list with exceptions at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool. In a nutshell, the site says, “certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; and clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and computers and certain accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial or personal use.”
General Manager Melissa Montigny of JC Penney in the Lakeshore Mall said business was brisk.
“We are on day two and we have had at least the same amount of traffic that we did last year at the same day,” she said. “We are selling a lot of clothes and uniforms in the boys and girls departments. This is also peak season for the junior’s department. The tax holiday runs along side our Super Saturday Sale. We have an app that people can have access to all our coupons, too.”
Montigny said the biggest trend in the junior’s department is shorts.
Jody Tafs took two of her sons shopping to the large JC Penney for school clothes and was happy to save on the tax money.
“I think I am saving money,” she said. “I have a lot to buy. I am just trying to get it all done in one day. I am going to head to Walmart next for the school supplies. You should see the list; even the little one in preschool has a long list. It is overwhelming.”
Back to school shopping can be overwhelming but at least the tax free holiday takes a little bit (at least 7.5%) of the sting out of it.
