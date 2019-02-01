SEBRING — There might not be a “church on every corner,” but Highlands County has its fair share. Just about every denomination is represented and they coexist peacefully. Some people say we are part of the Bible Belt.
Whatever the numbers are, Sebring and county residents are leaning on their faith and not on their own understanding in dealing with their grief over the shooting of five women on Jan. 23 at SunTrust Bank in Sebring.
Pastor Drew Severance with First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid said the congregation has felt the effects of the murders that took place just over a week ago. A special sermon was preached by Senior Pastor Ray Cameron Sunday titled “A Prayer for Justice.” The pastor said the sermon was based upon Psalm 7 that begins with: “1) O Lord my God, in you do I take refuge; save me from all my pursuers and deliver me, 2) lest like a lion they tear my soul apart, rending it in pieces, with none to deliver.”
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victims,” Severance said. “We are continuing to pray for the family and friends and the first responders. The promises we are claiming in our prayers are Psalm 34:18 ‘The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.’”
Dustin Woods is the pastor at Grace Bible Church in Sebring. He said some parishioners are talking to him about the shootings but many are still in shock.
“This has created an opportunity for the church to be what it was created to do,” he said. “The church will be here for funerals and other support. We didn’t have any of the women attend our church regularly. One of the families had just started attending.”
Although pastors and church elders do counsel individuals and families, Woods is happy to get some expert help.
“We have teamed up with Cornerstone Hospice to provide grief counseling,” he said. “SunTrust has been meeting all of their immediate needs. The church, and I mean all the churches in the community, will be there for the families long term.
“When the dust settles, we will be ready to move into action to serve the families’ needs,” he said.
Woods said the community is in phase one and getting together for vigils is powerful in difficult times.
Executive Pastor Aaron Jahjah with Union Church in Avon Park knew Jessica Montague, one of the victims in last week’s shooting.
“Her family was a huge part of our church for many years,” Jahjah said. “Jessica grew up in our church.”
The church has a weekly program for those in need of help called Celebrate Recovery at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the fellowship hall.
“If anyone needs help, we can be a resource for them,” Jahjah said.
In order to move forward, Jahjah suggests everyone seek God in this situation.
“This is a season to be thankful for who you have in your life. Show and display love; show grace,” he said. “Love is what we need in this community.”
Temple Israel of Highlands County is led by Cantor Riselle Bain. She said her congregants are very sad. A women in the temple was good friends with one of the victims and they often exchanged music with each other.
“There is a sense of great sadness and loss,” Bain said. “There is a need for healing. We will recognize each of the women in a special service on Friday night.”
Bain said Psalm 77 will be read. It starts with, “I cry aloud to God, aloud to God, and he will hear me.” A special prayer usually said at a memorial or funeral called Eyl Maley Rachamim will be said. A prayer for the protection of the souls of the women will also be said. The prayer is called a Kaddish Yatom.
“People need something to grab onto together,” Bain said. “At the most tested time, it is good to acknowledge the glory of God.”
George Miller is the pastor at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring. He shared his candid thoughts on the shooting and the future healing of the community.
“I am sensing the community is too close to really process this,” he said. “Spiritually, people have to be numb to it. There is no wrong way to cope with the tragic events that have taken place.”
Miller’s church held a vigil the evening after the shooting. During the vigil, a candle was lit for each of the five victims. Last Sunday, Miller relit the candles during services. The church has decided to relight the candles again in one year. The candles will be kept in Miller’s office to be seen by everyone and keep the women’s memories alive.
The women’s names will be placed on the prayer list so congregants will remember the families they are praying for. The Florida Conference of the United Church of Christ sent origami prayer cranes. Miller and his church will be using the origami in future services.
Miller was adamant that people be honest with their grief and not try to put on a smile and pretend nothing is wrong. Showing sadness means a person has compassion and is empathetic and they are having a natural reaction to a horrible event, Miller said.
“I think sometimes we need to sit in our rage and in our tears,” he said. “Pastorally, I feel it’s too soon to even think about forgiveness. It’s OK to be a person of faith and be angry at this person.”
The future should look like it did over a week ago, before the shooting.
“We need to continue what we normally do, like going to community events,” Miller said. “If we hide behind locked doors, evil wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.