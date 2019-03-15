LAKE PLACID – Plumes of thick black smoke from a large Leisure Lakes fire could be seen for miles from U.S. 27 on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was on Cloverleaf By-Pass. Leisure Lakes is a subdivision of Lake Placid on the north side of Lake June in Winter. Clover By-Pass was closed for a few hours.
The county’s Public Safety Director Chief Marc Bashoor confirmed that there were no injuries.
“The fire started as controlled by someone with a burn permit,” Bashoor said. “Florida Forest Service is investigating whether he was acting within the confines of the permit.”
According to Bashoor, the fire started with a pile of debris that included tires. The fire got out of control and spread to the brush and jumped to a mobile home that became engulfed. Much of the property is scrub brush.
Scrub brush offers a lot of fuel to fires. Bashoor pointed out the lack of rain. He said the real problem however, was the tires in the fire. The petroleum used in the production of the tires makes them burn differently than other materials.
Bashoor said, “Tires require a lot of water to be put out.”
While the road was closed, many drivers had to turn around and reroute. This caused a big problem for firefighters as motorists ran over the departments’ water hoses.
“It’s very dangerous to run over a hose, especially a ‘charged’ one — one that is filled with water,” Bashoor said. “The couplings that are used to hook the hoses together can tear up the bottom of a car. It could also put a hole in the hose; it can cause irreparable damage. This interrupts water flow.”
Several fire departments took a couple of hours to ensure the fire was completely out and the property was safe. On scene were Leisure Lakes, Lake Placid, DeSoto City, and Sun n Lakes fire departments. Florida Forest Service also helped and had large earth movers on standby at the scene. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies blocked off the road and directed traffic away from the scene. The county’s EMS responded as well. Venus and West Sebring Volunteer Fire Departments covered for the departments dealing with the fire.
It really makes a lot of sense to issue controlled burning permits during the biggest
event(s), 12 Hours Race, in Highlands County ???
