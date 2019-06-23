Lightning can be beautiful, white lights creating electric webbing across an afternoon sky. Slashes of silver against the dark night may make for perfect storm watching from the safety of a cozy home. However, getting caught out in the same storm could have tragic results. That is the very reason National Lightning Safety Awareness Week starts today and runs through June 29. The first year of the campaign was 2001.
Beauty comes with a price. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provided some startling statistics on its website:
•About 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occur in the United States each year.
•Over the last 30 years, the U.S. has averaged 51 lightning fatalities per year.
•Only about 10% of people struck by lightning are actually killed. The other 90% must cope with varying degrees of discomfort and disability, sometimes for the rest of their lives.
•Typically, the vast majority of lightning victims each year are male (in 261 instances from 2006-2013, 81% of lightning fatalities were male and 19% were female).
NOAA also shows that most people are struck during leisure activities. The highest risk was among those water activities; fishing, beach, boating and swimming respectively.
The National Weather Service is the organization responsible for documenting storm-related deaths. So far in 2019, there have been four deaths in the U.S. from lightning. Florida’s last fatality was Sept. 1, 2018 in Levy County.
According to the National Weather Service, individuals can get struck in several ways; a direct hit, which is fairly self explanatory. They can get hit through a tall structure someone is close to and a jolt hits the shorter object near it. That’s why your mom told you not to stand under trees in a storm. She was right.
Ground currents happen when the lightning travels through an object and flows through the ground where someone is. Conduction happens when lightning strikes an object and travels through its material. The last type of strike is called a streamer, which is the most uncommon strike.
The National Weather Service theme is “When thunder roars go indoors.” They say to stop all activities and get inside. Do not pass go and do not collect $200 on the way.
Forecaster Jennifer Hubbard of NOAA said not to wait until the rain starts to go inside.
“Lightning can strike 10 miles away from the rain source,” she said. “We call them ‘Bolts for the Blue.’ If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”
Hubbard said to have a plan before heading out to outdoor functions.
“Keep an eye on the skies, be cognizant of your surroundings. “she said. “Watch for visual clues like the crisp cotton ball-like clouds that get taller and darkening skies. Watch the radar. The most important thing is to get inside when you hear thunder.”
Sporting events should be monitored closely. Hubbard suggested appointing someone to watch the weather radar. According to NOAA, soccer has had the most lightning strikes to humans followed closely by golf.
The Florida High School Athletic Association provides some guidelines for lightning storms. The association directs coaches to monitor weather patterns and the NWS forecast.
Even though the association says the “flash to bang” system can be used, Hubbard does not believe it to be credible enough.
The association said to evacuate if lightning is imminent. NOAA and FHSAA agree that waiting 30 minutes after the last thunderclap is heard or lightning flash is seen is acceptable.
“Get everyone inside,” Hubbard said. “A dugout is not a safe place. Everyone needs to be enclosed. If you can’t get to a building, get to a vehicle.”
For more information on lightning safety visit NOAA at weather.gov/safety/lightning or the National Lightning Safety Council at lightningsafetycouncil.org.
