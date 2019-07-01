SEBRING — The aliens have left the building. However, the alien cast of the movie “Thalon” has left a sizable fiscal imprint in the county. Thalon was “wrapped” on Tuesday evening at Dimitri’s Back Alley Bar & Grill.
“Thalon” is a short movie written by R.A. Miller, of Sebring and was filmed in Sebring. The two executive producers and one actor live within the county. Filming sites were at Dimitri’s and South Beach Beauty Academy in Sebring.
The cast and crew of “Thalon” brought a unique product to Sebring to create and the movie has already brought some revenue to the area, along with the attention of movie makers from out of the county. The cast and crew rented hotels in Sebring and ate meals in the local restaurants.
Future projects are already being planned in the near future. Dennis Mallen, actor and executive producer on “Thalon” said he will be filming a mafia movie at Caddyshack’s starting in July. Another Miller movie, “Caffeinated Psycho,” will be filmed about the same time locally. Mallen and Miller are planning on creating a short film festival within the county.
“Making this movie was such an incredible experience! From the cast, to the crew and especially all the great local partners, everyone was so professional and on top of things,” Miller said. “I’m eager and excited to get to work on the next one.”
Dianna Hemings, owner of South Beach Beauty Academy donated her time and talents to produce the special effects makeup needed for the movie. Three of her students, Alex Ortiz, Demi Shultz and Olivia Lopez, volunteered their time to help with the alien makeovers and wounds necessary for the movie. Hemings also let the crew film a scene in the back of her business.
“This is great for the town and for the people who want to learn the makeup industry. We are not about a pretty face; we transform. There is so much talent out there that they need to have an open door for it.”
Hemings and her husband, Terri, were thrilled to have helped in the movie. She said she was grateful her students were able to experience something others in the beauty industry offer. She said it will open other doors for them.
“The students liked the special effects,” Hemings said. “It gave them a chance to be creative and transform people. The movie people were very pleased. Whatever they came up with, we were able to create it.”
Hemings will be feeling financial gains from her work on “Thalon.” She has been asked to do makeup for a Christmas movie from a Tampa production group and has also been asked to makeup for an “internet television.”
Mallen moved to Sebring a couple of years ago. He has been an actor for two decades and played John Noble in the movie.
“We sent a lot of people to the restaurants, especially Dimitri’s and Panera’s,” Mallen said. “We made a big impact in a short period of time.”
Usually Mallen travels for filming but since moving to Sebring, he has fallen in love with the area and wants to keep everything local when possible.
“We have so much talent right in the Heartland — God’s country,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘What if we could do something in Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park?’ Then I met R.A. Miller and read his scripts.”
Miller and Mallen are looking forward to making more movies together locally.
“We are so grateful for the love and support from the community and all our local partners like Dimitri’s, South Beach Beauty Academy, Panera Bread and our ‘Behind the Scenes’ photographer, Lindon Cummings. They each played an important role,” Miller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.